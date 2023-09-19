Vikings vs. Chargers: More Than Winless Streak on the Line by SportsGrid 1 Hour Ago

The Minnesota Vikings face off against the Los Angeles Chargers in what promises to be a thrilling contest between two teams still seeking their first win of the 2023 season. Currently, the Vikings are at -110 on the moneyline, making them the favorites, while the Bolts stand at -106. The game also boasts an astonishingly high total of 54.5. Should it remain this way come Sunday, it would be the highest over-under so far.

The short difference in the moneyline sparks intrigue. Does it hint at fierce competition on the horizon? The Vikings are favored, with their offense showing flashes of brilliance despite two losing outcomes.

Conversely, the Chargers’ form is alarming. An ensemble brimming with talent, their current 0-2 record doesn’t do justice. Another concerning fact? The Chargers face back-to-back road games. The pressure is on Brandon Staley, a defensive coordinator turned head coach. How can a team with such an impressive young quarterback and abundant talent falter consistently, especially on defense?

Both teams will likely leverage their offenses against the seemingly exhausted defenses they’ll be facing. The focus, though, will be on Justin Jefferson and Justin Herbert. Jefferson’s receiving yards prop may be set high, possibly in the upper eighties to low nineties, but considering he’s tallied 150 yards in his previous two games, it’s a figure to watch. Herbert’s past attempts closed at 38.5, but with him making over 40 pass attempts, a high-scoring game might be on the table.

The stakes are monumental for both sides. One will, unfortunately, carry the heavy 0-3 burden by Sunday’s end. The Vikings, who clinched 13 victories last season (albeit with 11 being by a single score), were anticipated to face regression. If they plummet to 0-3, it’s evident that this decline has commenced. For the Chargers, perennially viewed with optimism, an 0-3 start could ring alarm bells about Staley’s tenure as the head coach.

Traditionally, a 0-2 start might have been pardoned in a 16-game season, but in a 17-game format, 0-3 undoubtedly intensifies the pressure. For the Chargers, the narrative seems grimmer. While the Vikings might not be eyed for a grand playoff spectacle, the Chargers are under the microscope, given their sheer talent and previous performances. Their failures in crunch moments are disheartening and indicative of deeper issues potentially stemming from the leadership.

Essentially, this weekend, a loss for the Chargers would be more catastrophic than one for the Vikings.

