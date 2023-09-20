What MLB Teams Have Clinched A Playoff Berth by SportsGrid 1 Hour Ago

The MLB postseason is just around the corner, and we already have a handful of teams who have clinched a playoff berth across the league with just a few weeks remaining in the season.

We list the four teams who have already solidified October baseball to get you up to speed on the diamond.

Baltimore Orioles (94-56) – Clinched Playoff Berth

The Orioles are the darlings of this MLB season. After years of struggle, their youthful pieces have put it together for the entire season and have them in the driver’s seat in the AL East. Despite having already clinched a playoff berth, they are gunning for their first division title since 2014. With 12 games remaining in the season, we’ll see if Baltimore can hang on to their 2.5-game lead in the AL East.

Tampa Bay Rays (92-59) – Clinched Playoff Berth

The Rays have pursued the Orioles for the past two months and remain within striking distance of first place. After their historic start to the season, they have slowly fallen back to the rest of the pack in the American League but still have a guaranteed playoff spot.

Atlanta Braves (96-54) – Clinched NL East Title

No big deal; the Braves have only clinched their sixth consecutive NL East title with aspirations of winning their second World Series in three seasons. The sportsbooks have given serious respect to Atlanta all season long, listing them as the heavy betting favorite to win it all since the summer. They currently sit at +240, a hefty gap away from the next-closest contenders, the Houston Astros, at +550.

Los Angeles Dodgers (92-57) – Clinched NL West Title

As usual, the Dodgers will be one of the teams to beat in the National League this postseason. They are easily the biggest challengers to the Braves in the playoffs, a team they have battled closely in the regular season with a 3-4 record. It feels like the two may be on a collision course for the NLCS, and it could provide one of the better conference series matchups in recent memory.

