Which Three 0-2 Teams Could Still Make the NFL Playoffs?

Week 2 of the NFL season has wrapped up, and we’ve seen some disappointing starts from a few teams. With eight teams currently at 0-2, history isn’t on their side, as teams who start the year 0-2 make the playoffs just 11 percent of the time.

As we look ahead to Week 3 and the rest of the year, we look at which winless clubs we believe still hold value to make the playoffs this season and their NFL playoffs odds today.

Los Angeles Chargers (+172)

The Chargers have suffered heartbreaking defeats to open the 2023 season. A failed last-minute drive down two points to the Dolphins and a game-winning field goal from the Titans have put Los Angeles into an early hole, but we see value in a team with serious talent. The remaining strength of schedule for the Chargers ranks 26th in the NFL, and we see this as a solid buy-low spot on this team at a juicy plus-money price.

Cincinnati Bengals (-110)

When considering the odds, this is the diciest wager among the three. The uncertainty surrounding Joe Burrow’s injury has the offense looking dismal, and there’s no telling how severe his calf ailment may be. Already at 0-2, the Bengals can ill afford to lose Burrow for any amount of games and dive further below .500. This could be a sweet buy-low spot if they rack up a handful of wins, but there’s plenty of volatility in Cincinnati.

New England Patriots (+390)

This one’s a serious long shot, but we like what we’ve seen from the Patriots against two strong opponents in the first two weeks of the season. The offense looks improved from 2022 with Bill O’Brien calling the plays, while the defense will always be competitive under Bill Belichick. They’ve got some brutal divisional matchups ahead, but a nearly 4-to-1 price may be worth a flier on a team that is used to being competitive.

