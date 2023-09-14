Zach Wilson Starts: Jets' Odds and Predictions vs. Cowboys by SportsGrid 2 Hours Ago

The NFL world received a jolt with the recent news of Aaron Rodgers suffering a torn Achilles in his left leg, sidelining him for the remainder of the season. With Rodgers out, the New York Jets have placed their faith in Zach Wilson, who will now be the starting quarterback for Gang Green.

Oddsmakers are reacting swiftly to this sudden switch. The Dallas Cowboys are favored by 9.5 as they gear up to face the Jets on their home turf this Sunday. With the total set at 38.5, bettors face the million-dollar question: How to bet on the Jets now, especially when we have yet to see Wilson, with a whole week’s prep?

Early in the season, the old saying holds that defense wins games. If that’s the benchmark, then viewers are in for a treat. The Cowboys and the Jets boast two of the best defenses in the league. But with the total dropping continuously, there’s a lot to ponder.

Some might recall Wilson’s performance in the past years. If that had been the Wilson from a year or two ago, the Jets would have likely faltered, especially if they were up against a team like Buffalo. But here’s the twist â€“ Wilson has shown marked improvement. Just last week, he was suddenly thrust into the limelight despite not being expected to play. And he rose to the challenge, steering his team to a win.

The Jets’ defense has been nothing short of remarkable. They’ll be a force to reckon with if their performance persists, even in matches where they’re the underdogs. This defensive prowess might keep the Jets in the game longer than many anticipate.

There’s value in the odds the Jets are getting and an overreaction with the Dallas side. Sure, Dak Prescott had a decent outing against the Giants, but remember, the Giants’ defense is not on the same level as the Jets’. The real question is: Will Prescott revert to his old form where interceptions were common?

All eyes will be on this weekend’s clash. But one thing’s for sure â€“ with Wilson at the helm and a stout defense backing him up, the New York Jets may have a few tricks up their sleeve.

