3 Overrated Week 6 NFL Favorites: Bengals, Cowboys Lead Charge

Week 6 of the NFL’s regular season is set to kick off, and multiple favorites appear overrated headed into their matchup.

Below, we’ll dive into three favorites we believe are overrated this week.

Baltimore Ravens (-4) vs. Tennessee Titans

The Baltimore Ravens are coming off a disappointing loss against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 5. It’s not hard to make a case that the Ravens should have won that game, especially with all the passes they dropped. Still, that hasn’t been a constant for them this season. The Ravens are set to visit the Tennessee Titans in Week 6 as a four-point road favorite. The Titans dropped a close game in Week 5 to the Indianapolis Colts, but we’re not reading much into that performance.

The Titans are 2-3 on the campaign, and this is the exact type of spot that head coach Mike Vrabel will have them prepared for. Baltimore’s bread and butter is typically their run game, and the Titans are going to make that difficult on them in the trenches. The Ravens may come out on top on the scoreboard, but we like Tennessee to keep this a field goal game.

Seattle Seahawks vs. Cincinnati Bengals (-3)

Yes, the Cincinnati Bengals offense broke out in Week 5 against the Arizona Cardinals. Still, it’s telling that it took five weeks for them to figure things out against one of the league’s worst teams. Joe Burrow looked much more like himself in Week 5, but we’ll need to see him put together good consecutive games before we say he’s fully back to his MVP-caliber self and healthy. The Bengals are set to host the Seattle Seahawks as a three-point home favorite in Week 6.

Seattle is coming off the bye and is playing some really strong football with a 3-1 record. They struggled in their opener against the Los Angeles Rams but have looked much better in their three-game win streak. The Seahawks might have to travel for this matchup, but we think there’s plenty of value in them not only covering the number but winning the game outright.

Dallas Cowboys (-2.5) vs. Los Angeles Chargers

If you’re looking for the biggest rollercoaster ride of the 2023 NFL season, look no further than the Dallas Cowboys. They’ve put together some impressive showings but also had some duds against the San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals. Maybe they just don’t like the West Coast teams. That notion doesn’t exactly spell positivity for them as they’re set to visit the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football in Week 6.

The Chargers lost two close games by a combined five points to kick off their season but have followed that up with back-to-back wins. There’s definitely a narrative that the Chargers are the AFC version of the Cowboys. Even if there’s some truth to that, LA is coming off a bye, and we like for their offense to come out firing. Their defense is also better than it’s performed, leading us to like the Chargers to win this game outright at home.

