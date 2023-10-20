3 Storylines to Watch in Week 7 of the NFL Season

Week 7 of the NFL regular season kicked off on a Thursday, and there’s plenty of intrigue surrounding the other games.

SportsGrid looks into some storylines worth following.

NFL Week 7 Content: Super Bowl Power Rankings | 3 Underrated Week 7 Favorites | 3 Overrated Week 7 Favorites | NFL MVP Power Rankings | NFC Power Rankings | AFC Power Rankings

Have all the intel you need? Free actionable info is one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.

1. Will the Lions Continue Their Winning Streak vs. Ravens?

Although there are some dynamite matchups in Week 7, it’s not hard to make the case that the Baltimore Ravens hosting the Detroit Lions is at the top. The Lions have stormed out to a 5-1 start to the year, while the Ravens reside at 4-2. The Lions entered the year as the favorites in the NFC North but have now emerged as contenders not only in the division but the entire NFC. On the other side of the bracket, the Ravens are up to their usual shenanigans and are off to a strong start under John Harbaugh. After dropping their Week 2 matchup to the Seattle Seahawks, the Lions have won four in a row and are a perfect 3-0 on the road in 2023. With the Lions heading into a hostile road environment, this will be a big test to determine whether we should consider them a genuine Super Bowl threat.

2. Which Powerhouse Comes Out on Top: Dolphins or Eagles?

Would anyone be shocked if the Miami Dolphins and Philadelphia Eagles ultimately lined up to face off from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas for Super Bowl LVIII? The Dolphins and Eagles boast 5-1 records and have stormed off to impressive starts. These are two of the most dynamic offenses in the NFL, and you can certainly make a case that this will be a track meet. At the same time, the Eagles are at home here, and it won’t be a surprise to see them try to keep the Dolphins offense off the field by pounding the rock and killing the clock. In addition, this matchup could ultimately come down to which defense gets more pressure on the quarterback. Regardless, you can’t ask for much more under the lights on Sunday Night Football than two Super Bowl contenders colliding.

3. AFC Heat: Chiefs Host Chargers in Big Matchup

If what we’ve seen when the Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs have recently collided is any indication, Sunday’s tilt is sure to be a doozy. The last four times the Chargers and Chiefs have faced off, the largest margin of victory has been by six points. Although the Chiefs won both matchups last year, each victory was by just three points. The Chargers are the definition of a Jekyll & Hyde team, meaning we genuinely have no idea which version will show up come Sunday. Still, they’ve played Kansas City hard of late and are coming off a difficult loss at home to the Dallas Cowboys in Week 6. The Chargers might not find a way to be victorious at Arrowhead, but the final score should still be a close one. The Chiefs taking on the Chargers is the marquee matchup of the afternoon slate, meaning all eyes should be on these two AFC West foes.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.