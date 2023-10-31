3 Things We Learned About the Ohio State Buckeyes in Week 9

The Ohio State Buckeyes dispatched the Wisconsin Badgers 24-10 in Madison. The victory keeps OSU in the hunt for a Big Ten East title and a berth in the College Football Playoff.

What did we learn about the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday?

Ohio State Is a Different Team With TreVeyon Henderson

Running back TreVeyon Henderson had not played a game in more than a month before Saturday night’s clash against a strong Wisconsin defense. The OSU running game struggled without him as Miyan Williams and Chip Trayanum couldn’t step up in his absence. Williams averages only 3.22 yards per carry, and Trayanum sits at 4.09 on 66 attempts. In Henderson’s return, Ohio State used him as a true feature back. The junior had 28 touches for 207 yards with one touchdown as he partnered with Marvin Harrison Jr. to propel OSU to 24 points. He had five carries of at least ten yards. The Buckeyes offense is not elite as an entire unit. However, with Harrison Jr. and Henderson, they might have two elite players to elevate a largely ordinary offensive line and quarterback.

Defensive Dominance

As has been the case all season, the Ohio State defense rose to a challenge and made sure the Buckeyes were never truly threatened by the Wisconsin Badgers. This defense is surrendering an average of only ten points per game, and teams are only averaging 3.95 yards per play. This unit has truly become a new edition of the “Silver Bullets.” Wisconsin only had 83 total yards in the first half. The Badgers tied the game at ten early in the second half before the Ohio State defense locked in and completely suffocated the Wisconsin offense. The following five possessions included three punts and two turnovers on downs. No team has scored more than 17 points in a game against Ohio State in the 2023 season.

McCord and the Offensive Line Are Still Concerns

For most of this season, the Buckeyes have had three concerns: the health of the running backs, the offensive line play, and Kyle McCord’s potential. Henderson is now healthy and led the way on Saturday night, but the other two concerns remain valid as the Buckeyes head down the home stretch. The team averages only 3.9 yards per carry, ninth-best in the Big Ten. Wisconsin managed to sack McCord four times, which makes 12 sacks over the past four games. McCord looked shaky, and his three turnovers kept Wisconsin in the game. He completed only 17 passes for 226 yards and has not elevated any receivers with his play. Beyond Harrison Jr. and Henderson, this offense looks ordinary, which won’t cut it against Michigan.

