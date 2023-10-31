3 Things We Learned About the Oklahoma Sooners in Week 9

The Oklahoma Sooners suffered their first loss of the season, falling to Kansas 38-33.

What did we learn about the Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday?

OU Mistakes Prove Costly

Quarterback Dillon Gabriel threw a pick-six on the very first drive of the game. The Sooners also lost a pair of fumbles. Still, turnovers were far from the only issue. Oklahoma was called for 11 penalties, which added up to 101 yards for the Jayhawks. The two teams were nearly dead even on yardage, time of possession, and yards per play (6.1 for each team). In such a tight game, the penalties proved to be the difference. “Turned the ball over, penalties – – the timing of all of it was really poor,” lamented Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables.

Gabriel and Passing Game Struggle

The Oklahoma Sooners were without receiver Andrel Anthony, which weakens an already suspect wide receiver group. The lack of difference-makers at that position showed on Saturday as Gabriel struggled to get into a rhythm and often bailed on passing plays. He ended up 14 for 19 for 171 yards and did not throw a touchdown pass. Drake Stoops is a fine player but would not be the leading pass catcher in a critical game for any other playoff contenders. Jalil Farooq had three catches for just 11 yards, and no receiver beyond Stoops had more than 40 yards receiving. Running back Tawee Walker had things going on the ground, and play-caller Jeff Lebby probably should have leaned on him more.

Defense Unable to Make Key Stops

In previous games this season, the Oklahoma defense has not been perfect but has made key stops when they needed them. An example was their game against the Texas Longhorns. The script flipped on Saturday, and they could not make critical stops down the stretch as Kansas prevailed late. Jason Bean was only 15 for 32 for 218 yards but added 62 yards on the ground. Meanwhile, running backs Devin Neal and Daniel Hishaw Jr. combined for 163 yards with three touchdowns. With Oklahoma leading late, the defense could not make a final stop. Kansas converted a fourth-down play, and Neal ran unhindered for a nine-yard score with just 55 seconds remaining to win the game for the Jayhawks and hand OU its first loss.

