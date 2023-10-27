3 Things We Learned From the Buffalo Bills After Week 8

Although it wasn’t a perfect win, the Buffalo Bills still came out on top on Thursday night over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

SportsGrid has more on the Bills through Week 8.

1. Dalton Kincaid is a Weapon for the Bills Offensively

With Dawson Knox sidelined for the Buffalo Bills at tight end, they continued to lean on their first-round draft pick in 2023. The Bills selected Dalton Kincaid in the NFL Draft, and you’re starting to see why. The Bills have been looking for an option over the middle to pair with Stefon Diggs. Kincaid does many things right on offense and is a significant asset for this group, highlighted by his five catches for 65 yards and a touchdown in Week 8. This 65-yard showing comes after a 75-yard outing against the New England Patriots in Week 7. Kincaid is getting in a groove, and Josh Allen loves targeting his tight ends.

2. The Bills Need Help on Defense Ahead of Trade Deadline

The Bills have suffered significant injuries on defense, impacting a group that could contend for an AFC title. In our eyes, Von Miller is due to start performing at an impact level again. Still, even if that happens, the Bills need more depth to their pass rush and secondary after suffering critical injuries. Heading into 2023, we expected this unit to dominate, but it hasn’t. For now, they can build off a relatively strong showing against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but that won’t cut it when you’re facing Patrick Mahomes or Joe Burrow in January.

3. Josh Allen Had Moments to Remember but Wasn’t Perfect

It’s no coincidence that some of Josh Allen’s best games come when he incorporates his legs. Allen had a strong showing on the ground on Thursday night, rushing for 41 yards and a touchdown. Not only was the Bills signal-caller able to make plays with his legs, but he also threw for 324 yards and a pair of touchdowns. If Allen stays within his skillset, he’s among the most talented quarterbacks in the NFL. It’s when he tries to do too much that the Bills offense gets in trouble, which we saw with his one interception. There are enough weapons on this offense that the Bills will be fine offensively, as long as Allen sticks to what made him a top quarterback in the NFL.

