3 Things We Learned From the Georgia Bulldogs After Week 7

The Georgia Bulldogs are looking to three-peat as National champions and have started the regular season with a 7-0 record.

SportsGrid looks at their season and Week 7 win against Vanderbilt.

1. Brock Bowers Needs to be Healthy

If you’re the Georgia Bulldogs, it’s hard not to declare Brock Bowers as their most important player. He can do many unique things on offense and is practically unguardable when running a route. Bowers suffered a left ankle sprain in the Bulldogs’ Week 7 victory over Vanderbilt. Georgia head coach Kirby Smart didn’t seem immensely concerned, but any time you lose your best player in a midseason game, it’s hard to be positive. The hope for Bowers is that his absence won’t be long, while Georgia’s bye week couldn’t have come at a better time in Week 8. We don’t want to be overdramatic and say that Georgia’s national title odds depend on the health of Bowers. Still, he goes a long way in helping them be a strong contender if they make the College Football Playoff.

2. Carson Beck is Managing the Game at Elite Level

Georgia had questions at the quarterback position heading into the regular season. Stetson Bennett was no longer the signal-caller, and Carson Beck won the starting job. Whenever a quarterback lacks experience, there will always be concerns. With each passing week, Beck quiets the doubters and looks like a real Heisman contender. He’s unlikely to win the award, but his play has him in the discussion. Beck is processing the game at a high level, which came into play in Georgia’s road victory in Vanderbilt. With a bye week leading into the challenging part of their schedule, Beck will be relied upon to improve each week in the Bulldogs’ bid to win a third straight national championship.

3. Georgia Loves Playing Down to Competition

After falling behind 7-0 to Vanderbilt in Week 7, the Georgia Bulldogs sleepwalked to a 37-20 victory. It was far from an impressive performance from the reigning two-time national champs, who gave up more explosive plays on defense than you’d like to see. When you’ve won as much as Georgia has, you’ll be hunted, which means even lackluster teams give you their best punch. The boxscore is likely more flattering for Georgia than how the game played out. It is a far cry from their dominating performance a week ago against a ranked Kentucky Wildcats team. The Bulldogs must improve to stay undefeated in the regular season.

