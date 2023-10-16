3 Things We Learned From the Kansas City Chiefs After Week 6

There have been growing pains early on for the Kansas City Chiefs, but they still boast a 5-1 record.

SportsGrid looks at the Chiefs’ success through Week 6.

1. The Chiefs Defense is for Real

Defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo and the Kansas City Chiefs are for real on defense. This group has continued to improve with each passing week, and it’s time we start considering one of the top units in the NFL. Despite the Denver Broncos struggling, they’ve had some solid offensive showings in 2023, but that wasn’t the case on Thursday night in Week 6. The Chiefs defense allowed under ten points and sacked veteran quarterback Russell Wilson four times in their 19-8 victory. In addition, they forced three turnovers and made life extremely difficult for the Broncos with the different looks they showed. Chris Jones is one of the best defense players in the NFL, while Nick Bolton is showcasing himself as a top linebacker. There’s a great mix of youth and veteran presences on this Chiefs’ defense, and they’ve been remarkable through six weeks of the season.

2. Travis Kelce is Still a Big Threat

The most prominent narrative surrounding Travis Kelce might be his relationship with Taylor Swift, but let’s not forget how good of a football player he is. Kelce might go down as the best tight end of all time and continues to put up big stat lines for the Chiefs weekly. In Week 6 on Thursday Night Football, Kelce put together his most dominant offensive game of the year, tallying nine catches for 124 yards. Kelce can impact a football game in many ways and helped move the ball down the field in Week 6. Kelce has been effective in 2023, even if we’re used to him registering more significant stat lines. The Chiefs have underwhelmed offensively early on, but Kelce getting going in Week 6 could be the turn of the tide this group needed. Regardless, we know Kelce will show up for Kansas City when the games matter most, something he’s done throughout his illustrious NFL career.

3. Long Week Should Help Chiefs Offense

It hasn’t been the prototypical start to the regular season for Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs offense in 2023. The Chiefs might be 5-1 through six games, but they’ve only averaged 24.5 points per game. That’s a nice number for some teams, but the Chiefs have a much higher ceiling. In 2022, the Chiefs averaged 29 points per game, and when it’s all said and done in 2023, we expect their number to be much closer to 30. If you recall, the Chiefs started slowly in 2022, and we all know how that ended. Mahomes and the Chiefs offense are figuring out which playmakers will be a part of their game plan when the games matter more. Being off for ten days before playing a big game against the Los Angeles Chargers is precisely what this Chiefs’ offense needs.