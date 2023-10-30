3 Things We Learned From the Tennessee Titans After Week 8

The Tennessee Titans picked up an impressive victory in Week 8 over the Atlanta Falcons.

SportsGrid looks at what we’ve seen from Tennesse after Week 8.

1. It’s One Start, but Will Levis Showed Promise

With Titans starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill sidelined with an injury, Will Levis made his first NFL start in Week 8 against the Atlanta Falcons. Levis fell to the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft, and the Titans swooped him up, with early returns showing promise. He’s not a perfect prospect, but he showed why multiple teams were high on him during his NFL debut. Levis connected early and often with star wideout DeAndre Hopkins in the victory, which saw the veteran haul in four balls for 128 yards and three touchdowns. Levis finished his debut with a final stat line of 238 passing yards and four touchdowns. More importantly, he didn’t turn the ball over. Levis is expected to start for the Titans when they take on the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 9 on Thursday Night Football.

2. Tennessee was the Best Version of Themselves in Week 8

It was an overall perfect performance for the Titans in Week 8, but they followed the recipe, doing precisely what they needed to do to win a football game. They made the appropriate stops they needed on defense, ran the ball well, and capitalized on some splash plays. Mike Vrabel has been one of the top coaches in the NFL for a reason, and he has to be content with the performance his team put together in Week 8. The Titans still have work to do to get back in the AFC playoff picture, but if they can play complete games like that more often than not, they’ll have a chance to win weekly. Think back to how the Titans performed when they entered the postseason as the top seed in the AFC in 2022.

3. Derrick Henry can Still Contribute

There have been question marks about whether the Titans can still run the football with Derrick Henry leading the backfield. For the second week in a row, Henry has put those critics to rest and put together solid numbers. Against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 6, Henry carried the ball 12 times for 97 yards and followed that up in Week 8 with 101 yards on 22 attempts. Henry can still wear a defense down when given volume. It only increases his production when the Titans have a quarterback who can connect on big plays through the air, which they did on Sunday. There are still some wondering if Henry will be dealt with ahead of the NFL’s Halloween trade deadline, and that will likely come down to whether any team looking to bolster their run game overpays. Otherwise, we see King Henry staying put.

