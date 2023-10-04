3 Underrated Week 5 NFL Favorites: 49ers, Packers Lead Way by SportsGrid 44 Minutes Ago

Week 5 of the NFL’s regular season is set to kick off, and multiple favorites are underrated headed into their matchups.

Below, we’ll dive into three teams worth considering for Week 5.

Dallas Cowboys vs. San Francisco 49ers (-3.5)

In the biggest matchup of Week 5, it’s somewhat telling to us that we’re looking at this spread a little differently. The San Francisco 49ers are set to host the Dallas Cowboys as 3.5-point home favorites. The 49ers have looked the part of a Super Bowl contender through four weeks, while the Cowboys are a slight tier below them after suffering an upset loss to the Arizona Cardinals in Week 3.

The Cowboys defense has done an elite job at creating points off turnovers, but we don’t see that transpiring on Sunday night. San Francisco takes care of the football and has maybe the deepest skill position group in the NFL. The Cowboys are a good team on both sides of the football, but we like the 49ers to at least match them defensively, along with outperforming them offensively. There’s certainly a world where this is a close game, but we like the 49ers to win this contest by a touchdown or more.

Green Bay Packers (-1.5) vs. Las Vegas Raiders

The Green Bay Packers are coming off a difficult loss on Thursday Night Football to their division rivals, the Detroit Lions. With the Packers set to take on the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football, they’ve had plenty of time to prepare for this matchup and how they will attack this Raiders group. Whether the Raiders have Aidan O’Connell or Jimmy Garoppolo suiting up at quarterback, we like for a bounce-back performance from the Packer’s defense in this matchup.

Jordan Love has shown us a lot early on in his NFL career as the quarterback for the Packers, and despite the Raiders having some players that can get to the quarterback, this is a much better matchup than one week ago against the Lions. The Packers need to stick to their bread and butter of establishing the running game and having Love make some timely throws. We like for them to do that on the road in this matchup and take down the Raiders by more than a field goal.

New Orleans Saints (-1) vs. New England Patriots

We’ll probably get some flack for calling the New Orleans Saints an underrated Week 5 favorite over the New England Patriots, but we’re willing to take the heat. Yes, the Saints have looked out of sorts on offense, and we know that Derek Carr is dealing with an injury.

Still, the Patriots have suffered multiple crucial injuries on defense, and they aren’t looked at as favorably on that side of the football with some big names out. On offense for New England, things might even be worse than they are for the Saints, which says something. The Patriots are coming off getting blown out by the Dallas Cowboys on the road, and they’ll be looking to respond here at home; we just don’t think they have the weapons or quarterback play to do so. The Saints will pose a challenge on defense for the Patriots to move the football, and that’s the biggest difference for us here. We like the visitors to win this game by a field goal or more.

