5 Totals You Should be Targeting for Week 5 by SportsGrid 1 Hour Ago

Week 5 of the NFL season is already here, and despite us going 2-3 on our totals picks in Week 4, we’re confident we’ve worked up five winners for Week 5.

The Buffalo Bills have averaged 41 points per game over their past three games. While it’s reasonable to expect the Bills to have a letdown game coming off an emotional win over the Miami Dolphins and now having to travel to London, I expect that letdown to be on defense after losing their top corner in Tre White. The Jacksonville Jaguars offense is loaded with talent, and while they haven’t put it all together, spending the last week in London will do wonders for them, so they will come out firing. A shootout is coming.

Pick: Over 48.5

These two teams combined for 12 points last week in embarrassing fashion, so they are due for a bounceback. Both defenses were exposed, and there’s no reason to expect they’ll turn it around. The New Orleans Saints defense allowed 26 points to Baker Mayfield. The New England Patriots are also without their best defensive players, Christian Gonzalez and Matthew Judon, completely transforming their already struggling defense. This one should go over.

Pick: Over 39.5

The Detroit Lions are loaded on offense, but one thing they don’t do is embarrass teams. If they’re up big, they’ll grind the clock out with their run game and not run up the score, as we saw in Week 3. Well, the Carolina Panthers offense is atrocious, and only put up six points against a dreadful Minnesota Vikings defense last week. I don’t imagine Carolina scoring more than 14 points against these Lions, and I don’t envision the Lions lighting up the scoreboard if they don’t have to. Hammer the under.

Pick: Under 44.5

I don’t know how I’m supposed to back the Pittsburgh Steelers offense in any capacity as long as Matt Canada is in charge. That offensive performance against the Houston Texans was downright laughable, and they now face a loaded Baltimore Ravens defense that has only allowed 12.8 points per game this season. Not to mention, Mitch Trubisky will be under center for the Steelers. Plus, the total has gone under 38.5 in four of the last five matchups between these teams, with the lone miss being a 39-point game. In usual Steelers-Ravens fashion, this will be yet another low-scoring slugfest.

Pick: Under 38.5

This is the last effort I’m making to believe in the Cincinnati Bengals offense this season. I genuinely believe Joe Burrow will take the Bengals’ three-point showing in Week 4 to heart and come out firing against an Arizona Cardinals defense that’s allowed 25.5 points per game. This week in practice, Burrow has said it’s been the best he’s felt all year with his calf. Conversely, the Bengals’ defense isn’t that great, and the Cardinals’ offense hasn’t been the pushover we expected. They’ve averaged 24 points per game over the past three weeks.

Pick: Over 44.5

