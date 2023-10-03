ALCS Watch: Astros, Orioles Both Juiced, Blue Jays Longshot by SportsGrid 2 Hours Ago

The American League is still tightly contested, and there’s much to like about the value multiple teams have to reach the ALCS.

Houston Astros -170 (Last week: +330)

The Houston Astros are a team to watch, with plenty of intrigue headed into their attempt to defend their World Series crown. The Astros snuck ahead in the AL West and clinched the division on the last day of the regular season, leading to a first-round bye in the postseason. With such a veteran group, the time off before the divisional round should benefit the Astros. Over the last week of play to conclude the regular season, the Astros have seen the most favorable line movement of any team to reach the ALCS, seeing their odds rise from +330 to -170.

Wild-Card Opponent: Bye

Baltimore Orioles -140 (Last week: -120)

The Baltimore Orioles had their coming out party in 2023, with the top American League record at 101-61. Despite owning the best record, the O’s aren’t battle-tested in the playoffs and have a relatively young roster, making it challenging to know how they’ll react to the postseason. Still, the Orioles are the top seed in the American League and received a first-round bye. The Orioles will face off with the winner of the Texas Rangers-Tampa Bay Rays matchup in the ALDS. Will the break in schedule hurt this young team? Time will tell. For now, the Orioles have seen their odds of reaching the ALCS bet down over the last week from -120 to -140.

Wild-Card Opponent: Bye

Tampa Bay Rays +210 (Last week: +220)

Yes, the Tampa Bay Rays have had some critical injuries to their starting rotation, but this team remains deep and has continued to truck along despite the adversity. The Rays will start their postseason with a matchup against the Texas Rangers. Tyler Glasnow will get the ball for the Rays in Game 1 against Texas, followed by Zach Eflin in Game 2. The Rays finished as the top wild-card team in the American League and have a home-field advantage in the opening round of the playoffs. The Rays have seen a slight uptick in their odds of reaching the ALCS over the last week, rising from +220 to +210.

Wild-Card Opponent: Texas Rangers

Minnesota Twins +300 (Last week: +290)

The Minnesota Twins largely get overlooked due to playing in the dismal AL Central. Still, the Twins clinched the division and are the third seed in the American League playoff bracket. The Twins begin their postseason run against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Pablo Lopez and Sonny Gray named their Game 1 and 2 starters. Will this be the year Minnesota ends its postseason skid? The Twins have lost 18 straight postseason games, the longest streak in North American team sports. The Twins have seen their odds of playing in the ALCS drop from +290 to +300 over the last week.

Wild-Card Opponent: Toronto Blue Jays

Texas Rangers +360 (Last week: +100)

The Texas Rangers had a golden opportunity to clinch the AL West on the final day of the 2023 regular season, but they could not do that, settling for the second wild-card spot. When they visit the Tampa Bay Rays, they’ll have their work cut out for them in the wild-card round. The Rangers have announced that Jordan Montgomery will start Game 1, but they haven’t named a starter for Game 2 or a potential Game 3. With the Rangers falling out of first place and no longer receiving a first-round bye, they saw their odds of reaching the ALCS drop from +100 to +360 over the last week.

Wild-Card Opponent: Tampa Bay Rays

Toronto Blue Jays +370 (Last week: +310)

Starting pitching has continued to be a significant strength for the Toronto Blue Jays, but their lineup has been streaky. The Blue Jays clinched the final wild-card spot in the American League and will kick off their postseason run against the Minnesota Twins in a best-of-three series. Kevin Gausman and Jose Berrios have been announced as the Game 1 and Game 2 starters for the Blue Jays. Toronto has seen their odds to play in the ALCS take a slight hit over the last week from +310 to +370.

Wild-Card Opponent: Minnesota Twins

Odds to Make the ALCS on the FanDuel Sportsbook

Team Odds Houston Astros -170 Baltimore Orioles -140 Tampa Bay Rays 210 Minnesota Twins 300 Texas Rangers 360 Toronto Blue Jays 370