Anytime Touchdown Bets You Need to Place for Week 5 by SportsGrid 2 Hours Ago

Who doesn’t love an anytime touchdown bet? In what should be an epic weekend of football, we’re eyeing up these players in particular to find the endzone.

To start your football Sunday, we have to sprinkle in some action across the pond, so what’s better than a Stefon Diggs anytime TD at nearly even money? We’ll continue with the logic we used last week because, in my eyes, whenever I can get Diggs around even money to find the endzone when the projected total for the game sits around 50 points, I have to take it. Plus, I’m already planning on betting the over in this game anyway! Diggs is Josh Allen’s first read in the red zone, his No. 1 option across the board, and is coming off a monstrous three-touchdown outing last week. This is a must-bet in our eyes.

Through Anthony Richardson’s first three career games, he’s found the endzone four times, and there is no reason to expect him to slow down. His head coach, Shane Steichen, was the Philadelphia Eagles’ play-caller last year who had Jalen Hurts reinvent how quarterbacks score touchdowns with their legs. It’s clear Steichen has been leaning on Richardson’s legs in ideal spots in the red zone, so at +145, if it’s not broken, don’t fix it.

The game between the New England Patriots and New Orleans Saints has a total under 40, which isn’t ideal for a touchdown prop, but since I plan on betting the over in this one, I need to take Alvin Kamara’s anytime touchdown. Since the Saints-Bucs game was so ugly last week, no one is talking about the freakish numbers that Kamara put up. While he only had 11 carries, he also had 13 receptions. I’m a massive proponent of volume when picking these touchdown bets, so if I can get someone who accounted for 56% of his team’s offensive touches at +145, I don’t know how I don’t take it.

I’m sure everyone is ready to tune into the slugfest that’s about to occur between the Arizona Cardinals and Cincinnati Bengals, but I’m all over a big game from Zach Ertz here. Ertz leads the Cardinals in red-zone targets and is the only tight end in football with at least five red-zone targets but hasn’t found the endzone. He’s due for some positive regression and faces a Bengals’ defense that’s one of four teams to have allowed at least three touchdowns this season to opposing tight ends.

We all love Travis Kelce anytime TD action, but I’m not comfortable laying the juice this week. I’m turning to my next best option in rookie Rashee Rice. After Kelce, Rice ranks second on the team in targets and is tied with Kelce for first on the team in red-zone targets this season. On Sunday, Rice gets an ideal matchup against a Minnesota Vikings secondary that’s Swiss cheese, allowing the third most yards in football to opposing wide receivers. I expect Patrick Mahomes to abuse the Vikings’ outside corners. As a result, to get Rice to find the endzone at +260 is a steal, as I only anticipate the rookie to be more involved.

Whether you’re among the belief that Zach Wilson is back or not, he gets an ideal matchup on Sunday against a Denver Broncos defense that is nothing short of trash. Through four weeks, the Broncos’ secondary is one of seven teams to have allowed at least six touchdowns to opposing wide receivers, and there is no reason not to expect Garrett Wilson to be a machine on Sunday after he was targetted 14 times in Week 4. At +170, as the top red-zone option additionally, we have to take Wilson here.



Heading to Sunday Night’s heavyweight bout between the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers, we need to find some action on the game, so we’re eyeing up Jake Ferguson. I’ll keep this short, but Ferguson not only leads all tight ends in red-zone targets by a wide margin, but he ranks first among the entire league in red-zone targets. I understand he is not a household name, but he will be soon enough, so getting the NFL’s leader in red-zone targets at +320 to find the endzone feels like highway robbery.

I’ve been waiting for this rant all week. Last week, as the Las Vegas Raiders faced off against the Los Angeles Chargers, we touted Davante Adams as a whale play in our piece. We cut our losses when he got injured early, but after returning at halftime, Adams saw 12 second-half targets. Then, he caught a ball on the goal line that was clearly a touchdown after a video replay, but Josh McDaniels opted not to review it and instead tried for a fourth and one at the one-yard line, where the refs incorrectly marked Adams short. When thinking of all-time bad beats for us, after touting it as a whale play of all things, it hurt in the worst of ways.

Well, as the sickos we are, we’re returning to him on Monday Night. Not only has he combined for 33 targets over the past two weeks, but he leads all wide receivers in red-zone targets and now gets to face his old team in the Green Bay Packers looking for revenge. Shame on me, but at -105, this is once again a whale play. McDaniels, I’m begging you, look at the dang replays.

