Baker and the Bucs: A Mayfield Resurgence in Tampa by SportsGrid 1 Hour Ago

When we talk about NFL teams that have made a mark, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have undeniably cemented their place in recent discussions. But the spotlight is shining bright on a specific player: Baker Mayfield. The question on everyone’s lips is: are we witnessing the real Baker Mayfield stand up, or is this just another temporary rise?

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

Mayfield’s journey in the NFL hasn’t been the smoothest. Recall last year when he was essentially discarded? And to be frank, he’s faced his fair share of dismissals, too. However, every time we seem to write Baker off, he comes back with performances that remind us why he was such a coveted draft pick. The pendulum has swung both ways â€“ one moment, we’re praising his skills, and the next, we’re doubting if he can consistently deliver.

So, are you a Baker believer yet? It’s a familiar pattern: Here comes the exceptional Baker, and then it dips in the opposite direction. Yet, it’s hard to overlook his recent performances. They’re not just good; they’re promising.

Check out SportsGrid’s NFL game picks and NFL Props Picks all Season Long.

In the right environment, Baker has shades of a young quarterback we’re all familiar with. He could even be a poor man’s Drew Brees in an ideal situation. A bold claim, but the similarities in their playing styles are hard to ignore. And with Dave Canales taking over as their offensive coordinator, who, let’s not forget, did wonders with Geno Smith last year, Mayfield’s future looks brighter than ever.

The challenge remains: can Baker perform under pressure? His past has been dotted with moments where he’s crumbled when the stakes were high. But if Canales can work his magic and the Buccaneers can provide the proper support, there’s no reason why Mayfield can’t be that solid starter everyone expects him to be.

While the jury might still be out on Baker Mayfield, there’s enough evidence to suggest that this might just be his time to shine. Whether you’re a believer or not, one thing is clear: Mayfield and the Buccaneers are a combination worth watching this season.

Have all the intel you need? Free actionable info is one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.