Big Ten Power Rankings Week 7: Iowa Hawkeyes Take Control of West

While the entire B1G East was in action, West programs Nebraska, Minnesota, and Northwestern were idle in Week 7. Top-ten teams Michigan, Ohio State, and Penn State scored at least 41 points and allowed a combined 14 points. Things will get more interesting in Week 8 as the Buckeyes host the Nittany Lions. Back to the B1G West, Iowa pulled off the upset over Wisconsin in Madison to take control of the division.

Here’s how the B1G teams rank after seven weeks of college football:

Last Week: Won vs. Indiana 52-7| SP+: 1 | PFF: 2

The Wolverines put up a 50 burger on a Big Ten opponent for the second straight week. The average score in four conference games is 45-8, with increasing margins of victory each week.

Up Next: @ Michigan State (-23.5)

More on Michigan: Wolverines Dominate Hoosiers

Last Week: Won vs. UMass 63-0 | SP+: 10 | PFF: 6

This was a laugher, and yes, the Nittany Lions scored 63 points, but Drew Allar averaged 7.0 yards per pass, and Nick Singleton’s longest rush was ten yards on 15 carries against UMass. On the bright side, WR Harrison Wallace III returned after missing three games due to injury.

Up Next: @ Ohio State (+4.5)

More on Penn State: Taking a Look at the Nittany Lions Winning Streak

Last Week: Won @ Purdue 41-7 | SP+: 4 | PFF: 5

For the second straight week, the Buckeyes put up a season-high points against a Power Five foe, while the defense has allowed nine PPG in conference play. The concern comes with mounting injuries on offense, which could test their skill player depth against Penn State.

Up Next: vs. Penn State (-4.5)

More on Ohio State: Buckeyes Win Big in West Lafayette

Last Week: Won @ Wisconsin 15-6 | SP+: 41 | PFF: 24

Am I still ranking the Hawkeyes too high? Yes, Deacon Hill threw for a mere 37 yards, but Leshon Williams (174 rushing yards), Sebastian Castro (seven tackles, two TFLs, one FF, one INT), and Tory Taylor (50.6 YPP on ten punts, six downed inside the 20) were absolute studs as Iowa took control of the B1G West.

Up Next: vs. Minnesota (-4.5)

Last Week: Lost vs. Iowa 15-6 | SP+: 23 | PFF: 22

Did the Badgers score six points, lose to a team that passed for 37 yards, and move up in the rankings? That’s life in the Big Ten with an assist to former Wisconsin coach Bret Bielema. Adding injury to insult, QB Tanner Mordecai missed the second half after banging his hand on the helmet of an Iowa defender.

Up Next: @ Illinois (-3)

Last Week: Lost vs. Illinois 27-24 | SP+: 31 | PFF: 26

It’s one thing to lose to the Buckeyes on the road; it’s another to lose to the Illini at home. The Terps had an outside chance at their first ten-win season in 20 years, which looks very unlikely with Penn State and Michigan still on the schedule.

Up Next: @ Northwestern (Oct. 28)

Last Week: Idle | SP+: 64 | PFF: 41

The Gophers had an extra week to lick their wounds and hopefully get healthy in the backfield. They will visit Iowa City this weekend as P.J. Fleck looks to beat Kirk Ferentz for the first time as they battle for the Floyd of Rosedale.

Up Next: @ Iowa (+4.5)

Last Week: Won vs. Michigan State 27-24 | SP+: 58 | PFF: 64

The Scarlet Knights picked up a massive win, hoping to earn a bowl bid. They stole it but also outplayed the Spartans from the line of scrimmage, gaining 5.08 YPP to 3.86. This week at Indiana is their best chance at earning their sixth victory.

Up Next: @ Indiana (-5.5)

Last Week: Lost vs. Ohio State 42-7 | SP+: 73 | PFF: 56

Purdue kicker Julio Macias missed all three field goal attempts, while a kid from the stands made three field goals to win a car! It was that kind of day for the Boilermakers, who will have to wait until another day to play Spoilermakers.

Up Next: @ Nebraska (Oct. 28)

Last Week: Idle | SP+: 63 | PFF: 66

The Huskers have three straight games they could/should win, starting this week with Northwestern. According to Matt Rhule, his team earned the right to have swagger with the way they practiced the week after the Michigan game. Will that continue coming off a win?

Up Next: vs. Northwestern (-12.5)

Last Week: Lost vs. Nebraska 20-7 | SP+: 68 | PFF: 75

QB Luke Altmyer made enough plays (Two TD passes), including a critical 29-yard completion to Casey Washington, the second time this season that the duo has hooked up to help set up a game-winning field goal. With Keith Randolph out, Seth Coleman stepped up with three sacks.

Up Next: vs. Wisconsin (+3)

Last Week: Lost @ Rutgers 27-24 | SP+: 59 | PFF: 78

MSU had a chance to reboot their season and led 24-6 in the fourth quarter before giving up 21 straight points thanks to major special teams blunders. Sparty saw the ball go through the punter’s hands into the end zone, and then they failed to field a kickoff (that wasn’t an onsides kick).

Up Next: vs. Michigan (+23.5)

Last Week: Idle | SP+: 103 | PFF: 93

The Wildcats have surprised many with three wins at the season’s midpoint. Can they match that total in the second half? Looking at the schedule, it’s unlikely, but who had them upsetting Minnesota? They will need a healthy Ben Bryant under center if they want any chance to do so.

Up Next: @ Nebraska (+12.5)

Last Week: Lost @ Michigan 52-7 | SP+: 95 | PFF: 94

Coming out of the off week, the Hoosiers devised a plan and won the first quarter in Ann Arbor 7-0 before reality kicked in. Tayven Jackson was pulled after two INTs, but Brendan Sorsby was six of 15 passing, and their only score came off a trick play TD pass by WR (former QB) Donaven McCulley.

Up Next: vs. Rutgers (+5.5)

