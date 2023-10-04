Brewers Upset by Diamondbacks in Series-Changing Matchup by SportsGrid 2 Hours Ago

The odds were notably in their favor in what was expected to be a relatively straightforward win for the Milwaukee Brewers. The expectations were high, with Corbin Burnes taking the mound for the Brewers. Initially pegged at -180 on the moneyline, it slightly dialed back to -172 by game time. It looked promising at the outset for those who bet on the Brew Crew.

Out of the gate, the Brewers raced ahead, establishing a comfortable 3-0 lead against the Arizona Diamondbacks. However, the resilient and determined Diamondbacks clawed their way back into the contest. A stellar display in the third inning, marked by back-to-back home runs, signaled a shift in momentum. Arizona’s resurgence was capped off with a 6-3 triumph over Milwaukee, flipping the series and potentially the Brewers’ season right on its head.

Yet, the most striking part of the game came early on. Despite the 3-0 lead for the Brewers, there was a palpable tension in the first inning. Burnes cruised through the inning effortlessly.

Many questioned the decision to have Brandon Pfaadt pitching for Arizona in such a pivotal game. Yet, against all odds, he navigated the treacherous waters and kept his team in contention. Arizona’s comeback win, particularly after being 3-0 down against a team like the Brewers with their formidable pitching staff and bullpen, was nothing short of spectacular.

With the tide now in Arizona’s favor, they have Zac Gallen ready for the mound. The Diamondbacks don’t need to strategize excessively around their pitching a day after such a thrilling victory. The momentum and morale boost from their unexpected win positions them favorably. One might even venture to say that Arizona could be poised to sweep the Brewers, completing a remarkable turnaround.

In the unpredictable world of baseball, yesterday’s game served as a timely reminder: no lead is safe, and anything can happen once the first pitch is thrown.

