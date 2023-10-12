Buffaloes vs. Cardinal Showdown: Pac-12’s High-Scoring Duel?

Colorado is set to face off against Stanford in a game that promises more action than the usual college football fare. The betting odds are telling a thrilling story already, with the Buffaloes emerging as 11.5-point favorites. However, the total catches our attention – sitting at a robust 60.5.

Let’s not beat around the bush here: Colorado will likely put up two or even three touchdowns without much effort. The burning question on everyone’s mind is whether Stanford can keep pace, especially when they’re up against a Colorado defense that’s shown some vulnerabilities in recent times.

Speaking of defenses, according to statistics, these two teams hold the dubious distinction of having the two weakest defenses in the Pac-12. This sets the stage for a potential offensive shootout, which any football fan would love to witness.

Regarding performance against the spread, Stanford has a record of 1-3 this season when playing the underdog role. Their performance this season hasn’t been as stellar as Colorado’s. What is the distinction between the two teams? It might be Shedeur Sanders. With him powering Colorado’s offense, they’ve remained a scoring powerhouse, moving steadily toward bowl eligibility. A win in this match would bring their count to five, just one shy of the magic number.

It was recently suggested that Colorado might be in for a bigger bowl game than their record would dictate. There’s a buzz around the possibility of matching them against a top-tier team from the SEC or Big Ten. The intention? Maximizing viewership, especially with the magnetism of Coach Prime at the helm for Colorado. This match could pave the way if he steers his team to bowl eligibility. Given all the variables, it’s hard not to fancy Colorado’s chances in this one, and it wouldn’t surprise many if they secure a substantial win.

