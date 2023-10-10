College Football: SEC Power Rankings Week 6 Georgia Stays on Top by SportsGrid 2 Hours Ago

The SEC continues to be one of the most competitive conferences in all of college football. While Georgia continues to dominate their opponents, Alabama looks to build off its recent success to challenge the Bulldogs in the SEC. Meanwhile, Ole Miss is slowly creeping their way up the Power Rankings.

Here’s how the SEC teams rank after six weeks of college football:

The Bulldogs continued their dominance again this past weekend against Kentucky with a 51-13 win. With talents like Brock Bowers at their disposal and his connection with Carson Beck growing, Georgia remains the team to beat not only in the SEC but the nation.

Next Game: @ Vanderbilt (-31.5)

2. Alabama Crimson Tide (5-1)

Jalen Milroe and the Crimson Tide survived a close game against Texas A&M this past weekend with a 26-20 win over the Aggies. Despite the tight matchup, Bama continues to roll with hopes of fighting their way back into the College Football Playoff picture. And with Nick Saban running the show, it’ll be hard to count Alabama out.

Next Game: vs. Arkansas (-19.5)

3. Ole Miss Rebels (5-1)

The Ole Miss Rebels have been a force to be reckoned with this season and continued their hot start this past weekend with a 27-20 win over the Razorbacks. The Ole Miss offense has been firing on all cylinders behind Jaxson Dart. As Lane Kiffin continues to get the best out of his squad, they head into their bye week sitting at 5-1.

Next game: Bye Week

4. Tennessee Volunteers (4-1)

The Vols hit the ground running with Joe Milton taking over for Hendon Hooker last season and have carried that momentum into this season. The high-powered Tennessee offense and scrappy defense on the other side of the ball look poised to continue making noise.

Next game: vs. Texas A&M (-3.5)

5. LSU Tigers (4-2)

The Tigers have had some close matchups this season, including a couple of heartbreaking losses to FSU and Ole Miss. Nonetheless, Jayden Daniels and LSU remain 4-2 and still have one of the more explosive offenses in college football. If Brian Kelly can get his team to return to their consistent winning ways, LSU could be a fun team to watch down the stretch.

Next game: vs. Auburn (-11.5)

6. Kentucky Wildcats (5-1)

Kentucky is coming off a humbling loss to Georgia after starting the year 5-0. Despite the blowout loss, the Wildcats began the year looking to return to their winning ways. With a tough stretch on the backend of their schedule, it’ll be a real test to see how legit Kentucky is, but for now, a 5-1 record is promising enough.

Next game: vs. Missouri (-2.5)

7. Missouri Tigers (5-1)

Missouri fell short against LSU in their last game, but aside from that, Brady Cook continues to look the part for the Tigers. With Cook playing at the level he is, Missouri’s QB will give them a chance to win every week. Missouri’s schedule doesn’t get any easier moving forward, so they will continue to be tested.

Next game: @ Kentucky (+2.5)

8. Texas A&M Aggies (4-2)

Texas A&M has looked consistently tough this season. The Aggies have lost some tight games, but with their demanding schedule to start the year, sitting at 4-2 on its own is an accomplishment. If Jimbo Fisher can get his squad playing confidently again, A&M will be a tough matchup for opposing teams.

Next game: @ Tennessee (+3.5)

9. Florida Gators (4-2)

Florida has been quietly impressive this season for the most part. Despite the team’s 4-2 record, the Gators haven’t been talked about much this season. With a couple of ups and downs, including a win over Tennessee in Week 3 and a loss against Kentucky in Week 5, it’s hard to say which version of the Gators you’ll be getting on gameday. But when everything is put together, Florida is a hard matchup for anyone.

Next game: @ South Carolina (+2.5)

10. Auburn Tigers (3-2)

Hugh Freeze and Auburn are notorious for playing tough-nosed football. After starting the year 3-0, the Tigers looked to be one of the more formidable opponents in the SEC. However, with back-to-back losses in conference to Texas A&M and Georgia, the Tigers find themselves on a losing streak. Looking to bounce back, Auburn will need to get their offense humming again to return to their winning ways.

Next game: @ LSU (+11.5)

11. South Carolina Gamecocks (2-3)

The Gamecocks have had a rough start to their season. While Spencer Rattler has arguably played the best football of his career, USC’s defense and offensive line have continued to put the Gamecocks in challenging situations. Nonetheless, if any man can turn their season around, it’ll be Shane Beamer.

Next game: vs. Florida (-2.5)

12. Mississippi State Bulldogs (3-3)

The Bulldogs have been reasonably competitive this season but have shown early struggles with consistency. Will Rogers remains a bright spot for Mississippi State, but the Bulldogs’ defense has proven to be easily exploited. Mississippi State could push for bowl eligibility if the Bulldogs can fix their defensive woes and ride their offense.

Next game: Bye week

13. Arkansas Razorbacks (2-4)

The Razorbacks have been pretty underwhelming this season. Led by KJ Jefferson, Arkansas has flashed plenty of potential in past seasons. Unfortunately, this season, a couple of tight matchups have just not fallen their way. While the Hogs have dug themselves into a deep hole, perhaps they can salvage the season on the back half of their schedule.

Next game: @ Alabama (+19.5)

14. Vanderbilt Commodores (2â€“5)

Vanderbilt remains at the bottom of the SEC for now. While the Commodores have shown plenty of fight, the team’s lack of talent on both sides of the ball often shows during Vandy’s in-conference matchups.

Next game: vs. Georgia (+31.5)

