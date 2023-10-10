Could Connor McDavid be Even Better This Year Than Last? by SportsGrid 10 Minutes Ago

When one thinks of the NHL‘s elite, Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers is undoubtedly the first name that comes to mind. Coming off a historic 2022-23 season, the big question on everyone’s mind is: What’s next for McDavid?

Let’s set the context. McDavid’s astounding 153 points last season was the highest in a single NHL season since 1996-97. Such milestones are not achieved in isolation, and the Oilers’ roster for the 2023-24 season makes the prospect of another monumental year tantalizingly possible.

In a fantastic turn of events, McDavid reunites with an old junior hockey friend, Connor Brown. Touted as a fantasy sleeper this year, Brown was snagged by the Oilers on a short-term deal in the off-season. The possibility of the two playing on the same line is a mouth-watering prospect, especially considering their past chemistry.

But it’s not just about the old times. The Oilers’ forward group for the upcoming season looks formidable. Alongside McDavid, they have the incredible talents of Leon Draisaitl and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, known for their 100-point campaigns. And the options don’t stop there. The coaching staff has the flexibility to pair McDavid with the likes of Evander Kane or Zach Hyman based on game dynamics.

The Oilers’ power play, already considered one of the best in NHL history, only seems to be growing stronger. Evan Bouchard stands out on defense and will likely feature on the primary power play unit throughout the season. Given the potency of this power play, it wouldn’t be shocking to see Bouchard in the race for the Norris Trophy or even leading the scoreboard among defensemen.

Another welcome addition to the roster is Mattias Ekholm. Having him around for the entire season just amplifies the Oilers’ already strong supporting cast around McDavid.

The stars seem aligned for both McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers. With a more robust roster and McDavid’s evident talents, the upcoming season could surpass the last. Whether McDavid will top his previous 153-point record remains to be seen, but given the circumstances, it’s not a far-fetched dream.

