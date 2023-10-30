Davante Adams in the Red Zone: +150 TD Odds in Detroit

When you look at the NFL landscape and the dynamic between players and teams, few matchups generate as much interest as the one tonight in Detroit. The Las Vegas Raiders will take on the Detroit Lions, and all eyes will be on Devante Adams.

Have all the intel you need? Free actionable info is one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.

Adams has been a crucial player for the Raiders, but some notable changes have recently occurred. Over the last few games, Adams’s overall target share has dropped. This might alarm some fantasy football owners and bettors, but there’s a silver lining.

One cannot ignore the enticing odds being offered for Adams to score a touchdown: a whopping +150. For someone of Adams’s caliber, these are intriguing numbers. In the last five years, the wide receiver has often been pegged at -110 or +100. The fact that bookmakers are offering +150 indicates that they see a decrease in his likelihood of finding the end zone. But is that a fair assessment?

Let’s delve deeper. While it’s undeniable that his overall target share has seen a dip, one can’t overlook the type of targets he’s been getting. A whopping 30% of red zone targets over the last three weeks have been directed towards Adams. These aren’t just any targets; these are high-equity, potential scoring opportunities.

In essence, while Adams might be getting fewer looks overall when it matters the most when the Raiders are sniffing the end zone, the ball is still finding its way into his hands. This speaks volumes about the trust the Raiders’ quarterbacks have in him and Adams’s knack for making crucial plays.

Given Adams’s skill set and the type of targets he’s been getting recently, that +150 for a touchdown tonight is tempting. Adams has repeatedly shown that he can rise to the occasion, and tonight might be another one of those nights.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.