Derek Carr Battles Through Injury, New Orleans Still Falls Short

In the lead-up to the New Orleans game against Tampa Bay, all eyes were on Jameis Winston and the possibility of him taking the helm for the Saints. With Derek Carr nursing a sprained AC joint, his starting position was under speculation. To everyone’s surprise, it was Carr who faced the Bucs, showcasing the resilience and determination emblematic of top-tier quarterbacks.

Dr. Chow remarked, “They threw the football a ton yesterday.” But the stats paint a baffling picture â€“ only 120 yards with an average yardage per attempt of just 3.4. “Numbers I had never seen,” said a puzzled Dr. Chow.

So, how did Derek Carr actually perform in light of his injury? “This was Carr’s throwing shoulder, and I think that’s the issue. Was he 100% on the shoulder? Maybe not,” Dr. Chow analyzed. A combination of factors like associated swelling or perhaps even the discomfort of the injury might have deterred Carr from attempting long throws. However, it’s equally possible that a lack of practice time with his new team influenced the game’s outcome. Switching teams and building chemistry requires time â€“ and time is what Carr might have been short of.

An interesting twist to this saga was the throwback to Carr’s former receiver, Davante Adams, who also suffered from a right AC joint injury in a game against the Chargers. “Ironically, his former receiver Davante Adams had a right ac joint injury … likely had an injection and returned. He played pretty well,” Dr. Chow highlighted.

One burning question remains: could an injection help Carr as it did Adams? Dr. Chow thinks it’s plausible, stating, “If it’s just an AC joint and nothing more, you can inject that to return to play.”

As we move forward, Dr. Chow reassures fans of the Saints’ quarterback, “The bottom line is that he should be able to play through it again. He may need another injection; he should get more practice time this week, and he’s certainly gonna trend in the right direction.”

While we might’ve missed the hyped Jameis Winston “revenge game,” it’s evident that the football universe got a clear view of Carr’s grit. The next games will surely be a spectacle as we watch Carr and the New Orleans Saints’ trajectory this season.

