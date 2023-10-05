Diamondbacks Handle Brewers, Complete Two-Game Sweep by SportsGrid 2 Hours Ago

The Milwaukee Brewers, also known as the Brew Crew, seemed to be in a favorable position when they opened as a -132 moneyline favorite. Echoing the events of Tuesday night, the Brewers confidently took an early lead. They surged ahead 3-0 after two innings on Tuesday, and in this game, they garnered a 2-0 lead by the end of the first inning. With such a headstart, one would anticipate the Brewers to maintain control, especially when playing on their home turf.

However, the unexpected happened. The Brewers managed to hold on to their advantage until the fifth inning, but the Arizona Diamondbacks showcased their resilience. On both occasions, the Diamondbacks rallied and pulled off a surprising sweep in Wisconsin, defeating the Brewers with a final score of 5-2.

It’s no secret: leads, particularly on home ground, are not meant to be relinquished, especially when you have a top pitcher on the mound. As discussions swirled about Zac Gallen’s performance, it was clear that he’s an exceptional pitcher, albeit with past struggles outside of Arizona. Contrasting Gallen’s efforts was the Brewers’ Freddy Peralta. With five innings pitched and four earned runs, Peralta’s performance left fans and analysts alike disappointed, given the team’s initial lead.

The Diamondbacks, perhaps sensing the mounting pressure on the Brewers, capitalized in a big way. They struck with four runs in the sixth inning and an additional run in the fifth. This offensive burst seemed to be the final nail in the coffin for Milwaukee.

Credit is due to Zac Gallen, who, despite facing adversity early in the game, managed to deliver a commendable six innings, conceding only the initial two runs. The Diamondbacks demonstrated clutch hitting exactly when required.

In sum, a road sweep of the Brewers by the Diamondbacks? Now, that’s a twist many, including us, did not see coming.

