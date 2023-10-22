Fantasy football managers who had running back Bijan Robinson in their Week 7 lineup spent much of the afternoon questioning Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith.

Robinson was limited to one carry for three yards as the Falcons edged the Tampa Bay Buccaneers by a 16-13 verdict. Instead, running backs Tyler Allgeier and Cordarrelle Patterson combined for 31 rushing attempts and 34 total touches.

Smith explained what led to Robinson’s limited usage after the game.

“As we got through warmups and early on, just wasn’t feeling like himself,” Smith told reporters, per the team. “So he played, but we weren’t going to overdue it. Just being cautious. And when you have other guys that can go, we’re a team. We’ll just have to continue to see, monitor it tonight, tomorrow. I’ll have a better answer tomorrow.”

Robinson finished with 0.30 points in full-point leagues, per Sportradar. He was RB32 in scoring before the afternoon slate even started.