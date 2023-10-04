Giants QB Daniel Jones is Clearly a Not Ready for Primetime Player by SportsGrid 2 Hours Ago

One might immediately think of the Jets when it comes to the heart of New York’s football woes. But surprisingly, the real pain this 2023 NFL season stems from the New York Giants‘ quarterback – Daniel Jones.

The bright lights of prime-time football are known to bring out the best in some and the worst in others. For Jones, it seems the latter has taken precedence. After starting the season with rather forgettable performances, it’s time to drop the “Danny Dimes” moniker. He’s lost that privilege.

Stepping onto the field for Monday’s game, Jones carried with him a burdensome stat: a prime-time record of 1-11. To put that into context, this record is the worst for any quarterback with at least 10 starts since 1970. While there have been prime-time flops in the past, none have had such a consistent record of underachievement.

However, it’s not all doom and gloom for the young quarterback. Week 2 showcased a glimmer of his potential. In just the second half of that game, Jones made history, becoming the first Giants player ever to register 250 passing yards, 50 rush yards, and two touchdown passes. This monumental achievement puts him in the company of elite quarterbacks like Michael Vick, the only other QB to have such an impressive half.

Yet, as the Monday night lights dimmed and post-game interviews began, the weight of his prime-time struggles was evident. A visibly shaken Jones appeared less than confident in his interview, prompting sympathy from many. While the weight of the team’s performance doesn’t rest solely on his shoulders, it’s hard to overlook his prime-time woes.

Move over, Kirk Cousins, there’s a new contender for the unfortunate title. Daniel Jones, despite his evident potential and flashes of brilliance, now sits atop the throne as this season’s most underwhelming prime-time quarterback. For Giants fans, the hope is that the latter half of the season brings change, improvement, and perhaps a return to the “Danny Dimes” of old.

