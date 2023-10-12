Houston’s Hope: Record-Breaking Ascent of Rookie CJ Stroud

The NFL has always been a league of stories, of underdogs and champions. And this season, there’s one name that keeps echoing in the hallways: CJ Stroud.

When discussing recent rookie quarterbacks, we immediately go to Brock Purdy. This year, Purdy boasts nine touchdown passes and zero interceptions. He’s one of only two QBs in the NFL to have started every game this season without throwing an interception. But the other? That honor goes to the Houston Texans’ rookie sensation, CJ Stroud. Stroud has registered 186 pass attempts in his first five games, breaking records left and right. Notably, this is an NFL record for a rookie quarterbackâ€”the highest number of pass attempts without an interception at the onset of his career in the league.

So, let’s address the elephant in the room: Is CJ Stroud the next big thing in the NFL quarterback realm?

At the dawn of the season, the overarching question was: What would be a successful season for the Houston Texans? The primary goal? To secure a robust quarterback. One that they could rally behind, one who could potentially lead the team to a Super Bowl, or at the very least consistent playoff runs, over the next decade. And the expectations weren’t exactly high given the resources available.

It isn’t as though Stroud walked into an all-star setup. His playing conditions? Far from ideal. He’s spent a considerable chunk of the season without the complete protection of his offensive line. His offensive arsenal? Tank Dell as the wide receiver, coupled with Nico Collins and a few dynamic running backs. Yet, against these odds, Stroud’s performance has been outstanding.

Look at the No. 1 overall pick, Bryce Young of the Carolina Panthers, for a contrasting image. The difference in performance is evident. Typically, there’s an adjustment period rookies undergo. But with Stroud, he’s seemingly skipped that phase. He’s got the height, the build, and a rocket of an arm. But it’s his decision-making prowess that truly sets him apart.

The whispers are growing louder: The Texans, thanks in large part to Stroud, could contend for the AFC South. It’s a notion almost laughable at the beginning of the season. Of course, the NFL season is a marathon, not a sprint. Stroud will face challenges, especially as teams get more tape on him and strategize to challenge his strengths. But judging by his early performance, he’s up for any test.

It’s not just about Stroud, though. Kudos to the entire Texans organization and DeMeco Ryans. Their combined efforts have instilled a renewed faith in the franchise. The future seems promising, and with a few more additions to their offensive unit, the sky’s the limit.

All in all, the NFL’s landscape is ever-changing. But for now, all signs point to CJ Stroud leading the next generation of elite quarterbacks. The game’s future looks bright.

