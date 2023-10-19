How Much Does Trevor Lawrence’s Status Change TNF’s Odds?

In the world of NFL football, every little detail can sway the odds and make a significant impact on the betting lines. That’s exactly what’s happening as we approach a matchup between the New Orleans Saints and the Jacksonville Jaguars. The focal point of discussion? None other than the talented quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

As the clock ticks down to game time, the excitement and uncertainty around Trevor Lawrence’s availability for the game are palpable. The odds have been fluctuating, and fans and bettors alike are eagerly awaiting the final verdict.

At the outset, the odds favored the Saints with a slight edge. However, recent developments have led to some intriguing shifts in the numbers. It all started with Trevor Lawrence expressing optimism about his chances of playing in the game. Now, the spread is down to just 1.5 points, and some even suggest that it’s trending toward a “pick’em” situation.

Currently, the odds stand at -112 for the Jaguars and -104 for the Saints on the money lineâ€”a mere eight-cent difference. This means that you are essentially picking the outright winner of tonight’s game when you place your bet.

We suggest waiting until the late afternoon, around 3:45 p.m. ET, to get the official designation regarding Trevor Lawrence’s availability. If he gets the green light and suits up tonight in the Big Easy, it could have a significant impact on the closing number.

If Lawrence is indeed playing, oddsmakers believe there won’t be a substantial shift in the betting lines. In fact, the Jaguars might still be favored in this matchup. However, if Lawrence is ruled out, we might see the line move in the opposite direction, with the Saints becoming the favorites. After all, losing a starting quarterback can be a game-changer.

For those who love in-game betting, there’s a silver lining. FanDuel offers live betting opportunities, allowing you to gauge Lawrence’s condition and readiness within the first few plays of the game. It’s a dynamic way to react to the evolving situation on the field.

And let’s not forget about the intriguing offers at the FanDuel sportsbook. They are currently offering a 50% profit boost, which can be a game-changer for your bets. If you believe in the Jaguars pulling off an upset or the Saints prevailing, you can leverage these promotions to your advantage.

In the end, it’s all about staying updated and making informed decisions as the situation unfolds. As the countdown to kickoff continues, NFL fans and bettors are holding their breath, eager to see if Trevor Lawrence will indeed take the field. Whatever the outcome, it’s sure to have a lasting impact on the betting landscape. Watch those odds and prepare for an exciting football game tonight.

