How to Watch the 2023 MLB Postseason

1 Hour Ago

The MLB postseason will begin on Tuesday, October 3, with the wild-card round. SportsGrid details how you can watch every game of the 2023 MLB postseason.

Below, SportsGrid highlights how to watch the MLB postseason: 

Note: In Canada, all games will be available on Sportsnet.

How to Watch the MLB’s wild-card round

American League Playoff Schedule: How to Watch

Division Series

Date Matchup Start time  How to Watch  
Oct. 7 Rays/Rangers at Orioles TBD Fox or FS1  
Oct. 7 Blue Jays/Twins at Astros TBD Fox or FS1  
Oct. 8 Rays/Rangers at Orioles TBD Fox or FS1  
Oct. 8 Blue Jays/Twins at Astros TBD Fox or FS1  
Oct. 10 Orioles at Rays/Rangers TBD Fox or FS1  
Oct. 10 Astros at Blue Jays/Twins TBD Fox or FS1  
Oct. 11 Orioles at Rays/Rangers* TBD Fox or FS1  
Oct. 11 Astros at Blue Jays/Twins* TBD Fox or FS1  
Oct. 13 Rays/Rangers at Orioles* TBD Fox or FS1  
Oct. 13 Blue Jays/Twins at Astros* TBD Fox or FS1  

*If necessary

Championship Series

Date Matchup Start time  How to Watch  
Oct. 15 AL Lower Seed at AL Higher Seed TBD Fox or FS1  
Oct. 16 AL Lower Seed at AL Higher Seed TBD Fox or FS1  
Oct. 18 AL Higher Seed at AL Lower Seed TBD Fox or FS1  
Oct. 19 AL Higher Seed at AL Lower Seed TBD Fox or FS1  
Oct. 20 AL Higher Seed at AL Lower Seed* TBD Fox or FS1  
Oct. 22 AL Lower Seed at AL Higher Seed* TBD Fox or FS1  
Oct. 23 AL Lower Seed at AL Higher Seed* TBD Fox or FS1  

*If necessary

National League Playoff Schedule: How to Watch

Division Series

Date Game Start time  How to Watch  
Oct. 7 Phillies/Marlins at Braves TBD TBS  
Oct. 7 Diamondbacks/Brewers at Dodgers TBD TBS  
Oct. 9 Phillies/Marlins at Braves TBD TBS  
Oct. 9 Diamondbacks/Brewers at Dodgers TBD TBS  
Oct. 11 Braves at Phillies/Marlins TBD TBS  
Oct. 11 Diamondbacks/Brewers at Dodgers TBD TBS  
Oct. 12 Braves at Phillies/Marlins* TBD TBS  
Oct. 12 Dodgers at Brewers/Diamondbacks* TBD TBS  
Oct. 14 Phillies/Marlins at Braves* TBD TBS  
Oct. 14 Diamondbacks/Brewers at Dodgers* TBD TBS  

*If necessary

Championship Series

Date Matchup Start time  How to Watch  
Oct. 16 NL Lower Seed at NL Higher Seed TBD TBS  
Oct. 17 NL Lower Seed at NL Higher Seed TBD TBS  
Oct. 19 NL Higher Seed at NL Lower Seed TBD TBS  
Oct. 20 NL Higher Seed at NL Lower Seed TBD TBS  
Oct. 21 NL Higher Seed at NL Lower Seed* TBD TBS  
Oct. 23 NL Lower Seed at NL Higher Seed* TBD TBS  
Oct. 24 NL Lower Seed at NL Higher Seed* TBD TBS  

*If necessary

How to Watch the World Series

Date Matchup Start time  How to Watch  
Oct. 27 League Champ 2 at League Champ 1 TBD Fox  
Oct. 28 League Champ 2 at League Champ 1 TBD Fox  
Oct. 30 League Champ 1 at League Champ 2 TBD Fox  
Oct. 31 League Champ 1 at League Champ 2 TBD Fox  
Nov. 1 League Champ 1 at League Champ 2* TBD Fox  
Nov. 3 League Champ 2 at League Champ 1* TBD Fox  
Nov. 4 League Champ 2 at League Champ 1* TBD Fox  

*If necessary

