How to Watch the 2023 MLB Postseason

The MLB postseason will begin on Tuesday, October 3, with the wild-card round. SportsGrid details how you can watch every game of the 2023 MLB postseason.

Below, SportsGrid highlights how to watch the MLB postseason:

Note: In Canada, all games will be available on Sportsnet.

How to Watch the MLB’s wild-card round

American League Playoff Schedule: How to Watch

Division Series

Date Matchup Start time How to Watch Oct. 7 Rays/Rangers at Orioles TBD Fox or FS1 Oct. 7 Blue Jays/Twins at Astros TBD Fox or FS1 Oct. 8 Rays/Rangers at Orioles TBD Fox or FS1 Oct. 8 Blue Jays/Twins at Astros TBD Fox or FS1 Oct. 10 Orioles at Rays/Rangers TBD Fox or FS1 Oct. 10 Astros at Blue Jays/Twins TBD Fox or FS1 Oct. 11 Orioles at Rays/Rangers* TBD Fox or FS1 Oct. 11 Astros at Blue Jays/Twins* TBD Fox or FS1 Oct. 13 Rays/Rangers at Orioles* TBD Fox or FS1 Oct. 13 Blue Jays/Twins at Astros* TBD Fox or FS1

*If necessary

Championship Series

Date Matchup Start time How to Watch Oct. 15 AL Lower Seed at AL Higher Seed TBD Fox or FS1 Oct. 16 AL Lower Seed at AL Higher Seed TBD Fox or FS1 Oct. 18 AL Higher Seed at AL Lower Seed TBD Fox or FS1 Oct. 19 AL Higher Seed at AL Lower Seed TBD Fox or FS1 Oct. 20 AL Higher Seed at AL Lower Seed* TBD Fox or FS1 Oct. 22 AL Lower Seed at AL Higher Seed* TBD Fox or FS1 Oct. 23 AL Lower Seed at AL Higher Seed* TBD Fox or FS1 *If necessary

National League Playoff Schedule: How to Watch

Division Series

Date Game Start time How to Watch Oct. 7 Phillies/Marlins at Braves TBD TBS Oct. 7 Diamondbacks/Brewers at Dodgers TBD TBS Oct. 9 Phillies/Marlins at Braves TBD TBS Oct. 9 Diamondbacks/Brewers at Dodgers TBD TBS Oct. 11 Braves at Phillies/Marlins TBD TBS Oct. 11 Diamondbacks/Brewers at Dodgers TBD TBS Oct. 12 Braves at Phillies/Marlins* TBD TBS Oct. 12 Dodgers at Brewers/Diamondbacks* TBD TBS Oct. 14 Phillies/Marlins at Braves* TBD TBS Oct. 14 Diamondbacks/Brewers at Dodgers* TBD TBS

*If necessary

Championship Series

Date Matchup Start time How to Watch Oct. 16 NL Lower Seed at NL Higher Seed TBD TBS Oct. 17 NL Lower Seed at NL Higher Seed TBD TBS Oct. 19 NL Higher Seed at NL Lower Seed TBD TBS Oct. 20 NL Higher Seed at NL Lower Seed TBD TBS Oct. 21 NL Higher Seed at NL Lower Seed* TBD TBS Oct. 23 NL Lower Seed at NL Higher Seed* TBD TBS Oct. 24 NL Lower Seed at NL Higher Seed* TBD TBS *If necessary How to Watch the World Series Date Matchup Start time How to Watch Oct. 27 League Champ 2 at League Champ 1 TBD Fox Oct. 28 League Champ 2 at League Champ 1 TBD Fox Oct. 30 League Champ 1 at League Champ 2 TBD Fox Oct. 31 League Champ 1 at League Champ 2 TBD Fox Nov. 1 League Champ 1 at League Champ 2* TBD Fox Nov. 3 League Champ 2 at League Champ 1* TBD Fox Nov. 4 League Champ 2 at League Champ 1* TBD Fox *If necessary

