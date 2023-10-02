How to Watch the 2023 MLB Postseason
The MLB postseason will begin on Tuesday, October 3, with the wild-card round. SportsGrid details how you can watch every game of the 2023 MLB postseason.
Below, SportsGrid highlights how to watch the MLB postseason:
Note: In Canada, all games will be available on Sportsnet.
How to Watch the MLB’s wild-card round
American League Playoff Schedule: How to Watch
Division Series
|Date
|Matchup
|Start time
|How to Watch
|Oct. 7
|Rays/Rangers at Orioles
|TBD
|Fox or FS1
|Oct. 7
|Blue Jays/Twins at Astros
|TBD
|Fox or FS1
|Oct. 8
|Rays/Rangers at Orioles
|TBD
|Fox or FS1
|Oct. 8
|Blue Jays/Twins at Astros
|TBD
|Fox or FS1
|Oct. 10
|Orioles at Rays/Rangers
|TBD
|Fox or FS1
|Oct. 10
|Astros at Blue Jays/Twins
|TBD
|Fox or FS1
|Oct. 11
|Orioles at Rays/Rangers*
|TBD
|Fox or FS1
|Oct. 11
|Astros at Blue Jays/Twins*
|TBD
|Fox or FS1
|Oct. 13
|Rays/Rangers at Orioles*
|TBD
|Fox or FS1
|Oct. 13
|Blue Jays/Twins at Astros*
|TBD
|Fox or FS1
*If necessary
Championship Series
|Date
|Matchup
|Start time
|How to Watch
|Oct. 15
|AL Lower Seed at AL Higher Seed
|TBD
|Fox or FS1
|Oct. 16
|AL Lower Seed at AL Higher Seed
|TBD
|Fox or FS1
|Oct. 18
|AL Higher Seed at AL Lower Seed
|TBD
|Fox or FS1
|Oct. 19
|AL Higher Seed at AL Lower Seed
|TBD
|Fox or FS1
|Oct. 20
|AL Higher Seed at AL Lower Seed*
|TBD
|Fox or FS1
|Oct. 22
|AL Lower Seed at AL Higher Seed*
|TBD
|Fox or FS1
|Oct. 23
|AL Lower Seed at AL Higher Seed*
|TBD
|Fox or FS1
*If necessary
National League Playoff Schedule: How to Watch
Division Series
|Date
|Game
|Start time
|How to Watch
|Oct. 7
|Phillies/Marlins at Braves
|TBD
|TBS
|Oct. 7
|Diamondbacks/Brewers at Dodgers
|TBD
|TBS
|Oct. 9
|Phillies/Marlins at Braves
|TBD
|TBS
|Oct. 9
|Diamondbacks/Brewers at Dodgers
|TBD
|TBS
|Oct. 11
|Braves at Phillies/Marlins
|TBD
|TBS
|Oct. 11
|Diamondbacks/Brewers at Dodgers
|TBD
|TBS
|Oct. 12
|Braves at Phillies/Marlins*
|TBD
|TBS
|Oct. 12
|Dodgers at Brewers/Diamondbacks*
|TBD
|TBS
|Oct. 14
|Phillies/Marlins at Braves*
|TBD
|TBS
|Oct. 14
|Diamondbacks/Brewers at Dodgers*
|TBD
|TBS
*If necessary
Championship Series
|Date
|Matchup
|Start time
|How to Watch
|Oct. 16
|NL Lower Seed at NL Higher Seed
|TBD
|TBS
|Oct. 17
|NL Lower Seed at NL Higher Seed
|TBD
|TBS
|Oct. 19
|NL Higher Seed at NL Lower Seed
|TBD
|TBS
|Oct. 20
|NL Higher Seed at NL Lower Seed
|TBD
|TBS
|Oct. 21
|NL Higher Seed at NL Lower Seed*
|TBD
|TBS
|Oct. 23
|NL Lower Seed at NL Higher Seed*
|TBD
|TBS
|Oct. 24
|NL Lower Seed at NL Higher Seed*
|TBD
|TBS
*If necessary
How to Watch the World Series
|Date
|Matchup
|Start time
|How to Watch
|Oct. 27
|League Champ 2 at League Champ 1
|TBD
|Fox
|Oct. 28
|League Champ 2 at League Champ 1
|TBD
|Fox
|Oct. 30
|League Champ 1 at League Champ 2
|TBD
|Fox
|Oct. 31
|League Champ 1 at League Champ 2
|TBD
|Fox
|Nov. 1
|League Champ 1 at League Champ 2*
|TBD
|Fox
|Nov. 3
|League Champ 2 at League Champ 1*
|TBD
|Fox
|Nov. 4
|League Champ 2 at League Champ 1*
|TBD
|Fox
*If necessary
