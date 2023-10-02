How to Watch the MLB Wild-Card Round by SportsGrid 1 Hour Ago

MLB’s postseason is set to kick off on Tuesday, October 3, with the wild-card round. All four series begin on Tuesday, and you can find out how to watch them here.

Below, we detail how you can watch each game of the wild-card round:

Each series is a best-of-three matchup

Tuesday, October 3 Schedule

Game 1: Texas Rangers vs. Tampa Bay Rays | Time: 3:08 p.m. ET | Where to Watch: ABC

Game 1: Toronto Blue Jays vs. Minnesota Twins | Time: 4:38 p.m. ET| Where to Watch: ESPN

Game 1: Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Milwaukee Brewers | Time: 7:08 p.m. ET | Where to Watch: ESPN2

Game 1: Miami Marlins vs. Philadelphia Phillies | Time: 8:08 p.m. | Where to Watch: ESPN

Wednesday, October 4 Schedule

Game 2: Texas Rangers vs. Tampa Bay Rays | Time: 3:08 p.m. ET | Where to Watch: ABC



Game 2: Toronto Blue Jays vs. Minnesota Twins | Time: 4:38 p.m. ET| Where to Watch: ESPN



Game 2: Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Milwaukee Brewers | Time: 7:08 p.m. ET | Where to Watch: ESPN2



Game 2: Miami Marlins vs. Philadelphia Phillies | Time: 8:08 p.m. | Where to Watch: ESPN



Thursday, October 5 Schedule (If Necessary)

Game 3: Texas Rangers vs. Tampa Bay Rays | Time: 3:08 p.m. ET | Where to Watch: ABC

Game 3: Toronto Blue Jays vs. Minnesota Twins | Time: 4:38 p.m. ET| Where to Watch: ESPN

Game 3: Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Milwaukee Brewers | Time: 7:08 p.m. ET | Where to Watch: ESPN2

Game 3: Miami Marlins vs. Philadelphia Phillies | Time: 8:08 p.m. | Where to Watch: ESPN

Remember that all games that can be seen on ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, Fox, and FS1 will be streaming on Fubo.

