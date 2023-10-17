Is Chargers QB Justin Herbert Among the Elite or Overrated?

Last night’s game has again brought Justin Herbert of the LA Chargers into the spotlight, and not necessarily for all the right reasons. While there’s no denying Herbert’s raw talent, many have found themselves in a dilemma when assessing his performance, especially juxtaposed against some of the NFL‘s elite.

Comparisons have been made between Dak Prescott and Herbert, not necessarily because of similar play styles, but because the debate is identical on where to group them among the top tier of QBs. While it’s evident that Herbert has an arm capable of making throws that many believe Prescott couldn’t replicate in multiple attempts, Herbert sometimes seems to lose the plot. His decision-making at crucial junctures leaves fans and pundits bewildered. Take last night’s game-ending interception as a case in point. Although the onus is on quarterbacks to make a play, a seasoned player might have opted for a safer alternative. Yet Herbert took the gamble, and it didn’t pay off.

A section of the football community had reservations about Herbert during his draft phase. While most of those concerns were proven wrong, as he has undoubtedly outperformed expectations, especially when you compare him to players like Daniel Jones, there remain lingering questions about his consistency.

As contract talks loom, Herbert is undoubtedly looking at a lucrative deal, likely in the ballpark of $260 million over five years, reminiscent of the deals received by elite quarterbacks like Joe Burrow. But is he worth it?

While no one disputes Herbert’s skills, the accolades and the accompanying expectations may be premature. Grouping him with quarterbacks like Patrick Mahomes, Burrow, and Josh Allen raises eyebrows. The simple reason is that Herbert hasn’t quite achieved the consistent winning track record that places one in that esteemed bracket.

While Justin Herbert is undeniably talented, the jury is still out on whether he should be counted among the league’s elite just yet. Only time will tell if he can translate his raw potential into consistent elite performances and crucial wins.

