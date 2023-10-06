Jets vs. Broncos: Why New York's Offense Might Just Take Off by SportsGrid 2 Hours Ago

The New York Jets‘ start to the season might be described by many as rocky, and there’s no skirting around the struggles of their young quarterback, Zach Wilson. There’s no denying he has had moments of doubt, but context provides a clearer picture.

Wilson and the Jets faced a brutal line-up in their first few games, navigating their offense against four of the NFL’s most challenging defenses: Kansas City Chiefs, New England Patriots, Dallas Cowboys, and Buffalo Bills. This is a formidable challenge for any young QB, particularly for Wilson, whose potential has yet to be fully unlocked.

However, the tides might be turning. Up next for the Jets are the Denver Broncos, the NFL‘s currently lowest-ranking defense. The Broncos are not only at the bottom in overall defense but specifically in defending both the pass and the run. This opens a potential avenue for Breece Hall, the Jets’ primary running back, to shine. Without any snap count limitations, Hall is poised to support the Jets’ passing game with his ground capabilities.

A deeper dive into the stats further illuminates the opportunities ahead. The Jets’ offense, especially with Hall on the ground, has secured longer runs. In stark contrast, the Broncos’ defense is struggling mightily, ranking 32nd in EPA per rush, 31st in yards per carry, and 27th in success rate. Shockingly, 11% of runs against the Broncos have achieved a whopping 15-plus yards. These figures rank among the worst two in the league.

This disparity in defense might be the lifeline the Jets need. A strong ground game can ease the pressure off Wilson, allowing him to find his rhythm and capitalize on the weaknesses of the Broncos’ defense. Notably, the Broncos only managed to exert pressure on a mere 11% of opponent dropbacks within the red zone – a rate three times lower than the NFL average. Given this, Wilson will likely have more time and space to orchestrate successful plays when it counts the most.

Moreover, there’s an emotional angle to consider. The Jets have a score to settle, with a chance to respond to comments made by Sean Payton against their offensive coordinator, Nathaniel Hackett, earlier this offseason.

