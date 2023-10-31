Leonard Williams Trade Analysis: Seahawks, Giants Score Big

Saquon Barkley remains a mainstay in New York, putting to rest any rumors of a trade. However, yesterday’s NFL trade winds did blow, but not in the direction most were expecting. Leonard Williams, one of the premier interior defensive linemen in the league, has packed his bags for the West Coast. While the New York Giants look ahead to future prospects, the Seattle Seahawks bolstered their roster for the here and now.

Let’s break it down:

The Trade:

New York Giants receive: 2024 2nd-round draft pick, 2025 5th-round draft pick

receive: 2024 2nd-round draft pick, 2025 5th-round draft pick Seattle Seahawks receive: Leonard Williams

Who came out on top? Frankly, this feels like a win-win.

The Giants have recognized the trajectory of their season and made a forward-looking decision. They’ve managed to acquire a second-round pick along with a future fifth-rounder, clearing cap space and setting themselves up for future success.

Seattle, on the other hand, has their eyes set on the NFC West title. Maybe a week or two ago, this deal wouldn’t make sense. But as they sit atop the division, they realize the golden opportunity in front of them. Challenging the San Francisco 49ers isn’t merely about playoff contention anymore; it’s about establishing dominance and securing home-field advantage.

The Seahawks’ defense, already boasting talents like Bobby Wagner and Jordyn Brooks, now adds the potency of Williams. His stats don’t lie: Leonard doesn’t just play like an edge rusher; he brings consistent pressure from the interior, forcing quarterbacks into uncomfortable positions. For quarterbacks, interior pressure is a nightmare as it limits their ability to step up in the pocket, potentially leading to errant throws or sacks.

This trade is a clear message to the 49ers. The Seahawks aren’t just content with leading the division; they aim to stay there. And with a player like Williams reinforcing their line, they’ve certainly increased their odds.

Seattle’s acquisition of Leonard Williams is a touchdown for the team’s current aspirations. Meanwhile, the Giants, with their new draft picks, have made a strategic move for the seasons ahead. Both teams, in their own ways, have scored a win with this trade.

