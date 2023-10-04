MLB NL Odds Power Rankings: Braves, Dodgers Lead Playoff Pack by SportsGrid 1 Hour Ago

The National League is loaded with high-quality teams, making a look toward the odds of winning the Pennant worth a regular check-in.

Below are the top remaining favorites.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

1. Atlanta Braves +130 (Last week: +125)

The Atlanta Braves finished with the top record in the National League and the best overall record in baseball. The Braves have home-field secured for the entirety of the postseason, and they’ll look to use that to their advantage as the favorite to win the Fall Classic. Atlanta awaits the winner of the Philadelphia Phillies-Miami Marlins series in the divisional round. The Phillies knocked out the Braves 3-1 in the divisional round in 2022. Will the Braves have a response if the two collide again? Atlanta has seen their odds of winning the NL slightly dip from +125 to +130 over the last week.

SportsGrid’s Best Daily MLB Prop Picks

2. Los Angeles Dodgers +185 (Last week: +190)

The Los Angeles Dodgers finished the regular season as the second seed in the National League. Some thought the Dodgers would take a step back this year, but that never transpired, and they once again tallied a 100-win campaign. After capturing the NL West, the Dodgers received a first-round bye in the postseason and await the Arizona Diamondbacks-Milwaukee Brewers series winner. Over the last week, the Dodgers have seen their NL odds slightly rise from +190 to +185.

Check out SportsGrid’s daily MLB game picks.

3. Philadelphia Phillies +480 (Last week: +550)

The Philadelphia Phillies are back in the postseason and are looking to defend their National League crown. After losing in the World Series to the Houston Astros in 2022, the Phillies have unfinished business this time and got things started on a high note Tuesday. Zack Wheeler pitched a gem for the Phillies, and this group is now one victory away from facing the Atlanta Braves in the divisional round. The Phillies have seen their National League odds bet down over the last week from +550 to +480.

4. Arizona Diamondbacks +950 (Last week: +2300)

There are a lot of young players on the Arizona Diamondbacks roster, but they also have some veterans still making a difference. We’re looking at you, Evan Longoria. The D-Backs shocked the baseball world on Monday, hitting multiple home runs off one of the best arms in baseball and knocking him from the game. Arizona added some late offense and is now one victory from advancing to the divisional round. With the D-Backs finding a way to get the job done in Game 1, they’ve seen their NL odds rise substantially from +2300 to +950 over the last week.

5. Milwaukee Brewers +1800 (Last week: +900)

Despite entering their best-of-three wild-card series against the Arizona Diamondbacks as a favorite, the Milwaukee Brewers dropped Game 1 of the series and are now facing elimination on Wednesday night. With Corbin Burnes unable to get the job done in Game 1 and concerns surrounding Brandon Woodruff’s availability during the postseason, the Brewers are in tough. With a loss in Game 1, Milwaukee has seen their NL odds double over the last week from +900 to +1800.

6. Miami Marlins +4200 (Last week: +2700)

The Miami Marlins clinched the fifth seed in the National League and kicked off a wild-card series with the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday. The Marlins were unable to win Game 1, dropping the contest 4-1. With that loss, the Marlins backs are now against the wall, and they’ll have to win their next two games to advance to the divisional round. With Miami one loss away from elimination, they’ve seen their odds of winning the National League drop from +2700 to +4200.

National League Odds from FanDuel Sportsbook

Team Odds Atlanta Braves 130 Los Angeles Dodgers 185 Philadelphia Phillies 480 Arizona Diamondbacks 950 Milwaukee Brewers 1800 Miami Marlins 4200

Do you have all the intel you need to win? Free actionable info is one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.