MLB Playoff Shocker: Rangers Edge Orioles in ALDS Road Games by SportsGrid 1 Hour Ago

In a startling twist to the MLB postseason, the Texas Rangers have taken a commanding lead in the series against the Baltimore Orioles. The Camden Yards crowd watched in disbelief as Texas took both opening games, leaving Baltimore trailing 0-2 in the series.

The first shock came on Saturday when Texas narrowly edged Baltimore 3-2. But yesterday’s game was even more of a rollercoaster. Despite the Orioles taking an early lead in the first inning, Texas struck back hard. They managed to notch up a staggering five runs in the second inning, and to add insult to injury, Mitch Garver belted a grand slam in the third. The Rangers capitalized on their momentum, securing nine runs across the two innings and eventually winning the game 11-8.

This series has left many scratching their heads. Had someone predicted Corey Seager to get on base five times in yesterday’s game, you’d assume a plethora of RBIs. However, Seeger was walked each of those five times. But credit where it’s due, Seager played it smart, taking the free base instead of forcing the play. This strategy paid off with Garver, batting behind Seeger, cashing in with five RBIs.

Perhaps one of the most surprising aspects of the game was the performance of the Orioles’ pitcher, Grayson Rodriguez. Rodriguez, who had an impressive run in 2023, was off his game yesterday. He managed only an inning and two-thirds, giving up six hits, five earned runs, and walking four.

Betting odds aside, the emotional stake in this series is palpable. Many had the Orioles pegged as the season’s feel-good story, potentially making a significant playoff run. With their home advantage lost, it seems unlikely they will even return to Camden Yards for this series.

The Texas Rangers now head home with a 2-0 series lead and needing just one win. Given their current form, as the series shifts to Texas, it’s hard not to see the Rangers closing it out.

All in all, it’s a tough pill to swallow for Orioles fans who were hoping for a fairy-tale finish. The dream might be dwindling, but in the world of baseball, anything is possible. Whether or not the Orioles can rally and take this series forward remains to be seen.

