MLB Postseason: Top Game 1 NLDS Player Props

MLB’s postseason continues Saturday as the National and American League Division Series get underway.

Today, I’m focusing on the NLDS and offering my top Game 1 player props between the Arizona Diamondbacks, Los Angeles Dodgers, Philadelphia Phillies, and Atlanta Braves.

Let’s begin out in sunny California with the Dodgers’ starting third baseman.

LAD Max Muncy to Record a Hit vs. Diamondbacks (-180)

Muncy is 14-for-34 (.412) with nine singles, four doubles, and one home run in his career against Diamondbacks projected starter Merrill Kelly (12-8, 3.29 ERA)

(12-8, 3.29 ERA) Kelly posted a 4.07 ERA and a .261 opposing batting average on the road during the regular season

Kelly will be making the first postseason appearance of his career

ATL Marcell Ozuna to Record an RBI vs. Phillies (+130)

Atlanta scored an MLB-best 947 runs during the regular season

Ozuna recorded 100 RBI in 144 games during the regular season

Ozuna hit .347 with 11 RBI and a .694 slugging percentage against Phillies pitching during the regular season

Ozuna has recorded 16 RBI in 24 career postseason games

AZ Christian Walker to Hit a Home Run vs. Dodgers (+470)

Walker is 10-for-34 (.294) with five home runs in his career against Dodgers left-handed starter Clayton Kershaw (13-5, 2.46 ERA)

(13-5, 2.46 ERA) Walker slugged .574 with 13 home runs against left-handed pitching during the regular season

Kershaw allowed 19 home runs in 131.2 IP during the regular season

Kershaw’s 1.30 HR/9 this season was the second-highest of his career

Kershaw holds a 4.22 ERA with 29 home runs allowed in 39 career postseason appearances (194.0 IP)

