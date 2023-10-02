MLB World Series Odds Power Rankings: Braves, Dodgers on Top by SportsGrid 1 Hour Ago

The Atlanta Braves run as the odds-on favorite to win the 2023 World Series continues. The Los Angeles Dodgers also remain a threat to win it all this year.

1. Atlanta Braves +260 (Last week: +260)

The Atlanta Braves remain the odds-on favorite to win the 2023 World Series heading into the playoffs. The Braves have a first-round bye and are the MLB’s top seed with a 104-58 record. The Braves have maintained their +260 World Series odds over the last week.

2. Los Angeles Dodgers +410 (Last week: +400)

There’s much to like about the Los Angeles Dodgers as the MLB postseason is set to begin. The Dodgers won 100 games in the regular season and head into the playoffs as the second seed in the National League. The Dodgers saw their World Series odds drop slightly from +400 to +410 over the last week.

3. Houston Astros +480 (Last week: +850)

Despite struggling down the stretch, the Houston Astros still found their way to another AL West crown. The Astros finished as the second seed in the American League and have a bye in the first round, leading to their World Series odds getting bet down from +850 to +480.

4. Baltimore Orioles +700 (Last week: +750)

With six victories over their last ten games, the Baltimore Orioles clinched the top spot in the American League heading into the playoffs. The Orioles have a bye in the first round of the postseason and saw their World Series odds rise from +750 to +700 over the last week.

5. (Tie) Tampa Bay Rays +1200 (Last week: +1200)

The Tampa Bay Rays captured the top wild-card position in the American League and will have home-field advantage in the wild-card round against the Texas Rangers. The Rays have maintained their +1200 World Series odds over the last week.

5. (Tie) Philadelphia Phillies +1200 (Last week: +1300)

If you’re looking for one of the hottest teams in MLB entering the playoffs, the Philadelphia Phillies fit the bill. The reigning NL champs have won seven of their last ten games and will host the Miami Marlins in the wild-card round. The Phillies have seen their World Series odds bet down from +1300 to +1200.

7. (Tie) Texas Rangers +1800 (Last week: +1000)

The Texas Rangers could not secure the AL West crown, but they did finish as the second wild-card team in the American League. The Rangers have a date with the Rays in the wild-card round and saw their World Series odds drop from +1000 to +1800.

7. (Tie) Minnesota Twins +1800 (Last week: +1800)

The Minnesota Twins have won seven of their last ten games and are getting set to host the Toronto Blue Jays in the wild-card round of the MLB playoffs. With that, the Twins have maintained their +1800 World Series odds over the last week.

9. (Tie) Toronto Blue Jays +2000 (Last week: +1800)

If you’re looking for a team with one of the best pitching staffs in the big leagues, the Toronto Blue Jays are that group headed into the postseason. The Blue Jays face off with the Minnesota Twins in the wild-card round and saw their World Series odds drop from +1800 to +2000 over the last week.

9. (Tie) Milwaukee Brewers +2000 (Last week: Unranked in Top Ten)

The Milwaukee Brewers captured the NL Central division crown with 92 victories and will begin the postseason against the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Brewers are back in the top ten and boast +2000 World Series odds.

World Series Odds from FanDuel Sportsbook

Team Current Odds Atlanta Braves 260 Los Angeles Dodgers 410 Houston Astros 480 Baltimore Orioles 700 Tampa Bay Rays 1200 Philadelphia Phillies 1200 Texas Rangers 1800 Minnesota Twins 1800 Toronto Blue Jays 2000 Milwaukee Brewers 2000 Arizona Diamondbacks 4000 Miami Marlins 5000

