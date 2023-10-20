NBA Season Preview: Atlantic Division Win Total Predictions

The Boston Celtics took their shot in the NBA arms race this summer, adding Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday to their nucleus to finally try to get over the hump. Within the Atlantic Division, the Philadelphia 76ers cannot be ignored with reigning MVP Joel Embiid, but they still have the James Harden situation hanging over their heads. The New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets should be competitive, with the Toronto Raptors being a bit of a mystery, so here are our breakdowns and predictions for each team’s win total.

Boston Celtics

We all saw the disaster of an ending the Boston Celtics had last postseason. They started 0-3 in the conference finals to the eight-seeded Miami Heat, fought back to force a game-seven, only to fall apart. In a roster makeover, they shipped away long-tenured Marcus Smart to land Kristaps Porzingis, giving them a defensive threat in the middle and a big who can stretch the floor offensively. As training camp was underway, they scooped up Jrue Holiday, giving them a big four with Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown leading the charge. Say what you want about their postseason collapses, but this team wins games in the regular season. This team is better after winning 57 games last season, so we’d be foolish to take the under here as they’ll approach 60 wins.

Win Total Pick: OVER 54.5 Wins (+100)

Brooklyn Nets

I’m way higher on the Brooklyn Nets than I probably should be, but I think they’ll be a thorn in the side of the East contenders this season. Mikal Bridges is becoming a perennial all-star before our eyes, and guys like Cameron Johnson, Nic Claxton, and Spencer Dinwiddie give the Nets a very competitive starting five, with one of the NBA’s best coaches in Jacque Vaughn developing them all. Plus, am I foolish to think that Ben Simmons could become a contributor again? I expect this to be a .500 team, so I’ll gladly take them over 37.5 at plus money.

Win Total Pick: OVER 37.5 Wins (+110)

New York Knicks

The New York Knicks are a fun story, but I’m not buying into them until they land the superstar they’ve been waiting to bring to Madison Square Garden for years. Jalen Brunson is one heck of a player, but can he be the best player on a team expected to elevate to a 50-win ball club? I don’t think so, and his supporting cast doesn’t do it for me as I’m tired of watching Julius Randle play basketball and ready to close the book on RJ Barrett finally developing. They have many expectations for Donte DiVincenzo being the glue piece for this squad. Still, I already envision him standing open in the corner as Randle refuses to pass him the ball as he will take a contested mid-range air ball. This team won’t suck, but if I had to choose a side, I think they’ll be closer to a .500 team than a 50-win one, but it won’t be an official bet for me.

Win Total Pick: UNDER 45.5 Wins (-142)

Philadelphia 76ers

Everyone is writing off the Philadelphia 76ers, and I just don’t get it. Yes, I understand people being completely tired of buying into them as a championship contender, but they continually get it done in the regular season. They eclipsed 50 wins in four of the last six seasons, with the other two being the result of shortened COVID seasons, but they were on pace to meet the 48-win mark in each of those seasons as well. Plus, they have Joel Embiid, a top-three player on the planet who has already shown the ability to win games amidst controversy as he did in the Ben Simmons saga. Additionally, Tyrese Maxey is blossoming into an all-star caliber player. Nick Nurse will revamp this offense. The bench is deeper than many want to admit, and I also don’t think James Harden will actually hold out. The Philadelphia 76ers always find a way to bring the drama but always win games. Slam their over.

Win Total Pick: OVER 47.5 Wins (-120, 2 units)

Toronto Raptors

What do the Toronto Raptors even have? Nick Nurse left, Fred VanVleet is a Rocket, and Pascal Siakam could find himself on a new team come mid-season. Scottie Barnes regressed last season, and OG Anunoby is a good role player. Their first-round pick, Gradey Dick, looked absolutely dreadful in the Summer League. I hope the Toronto Raptors embody the tank because this team isn’t going anywhere.

Win Total Pick: UNDER 36.5 Wins (-138)

