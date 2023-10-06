NFL NFC Week 5 Odds Power Rankings: 49ers, Seahawks Bet Down by SportsGrid 2 Hours Ago

The NFC has some excellent teams who have a chance to come out on top and play for the Super Bowl.

SportsGrid looks at the odds to check which squads are leading every week.

1. San Francisco 49ers +240 (Last week: +260)

The San Francisco 49ers have looked the part of the most significant heavyweight in the NFC through four weeks. The 49ers’ most significant early season test comes in Week 5 when they host the Dallas Cowboys. The 49ers have seen their odds of winning the NFC bet down slightly over the last week from +260 to +240.

2. Philadelphia Eagles +300 (Last week: +320)

The reigning NFC-winning Philadelphia Eagles look primed to defend their crown after winning four in a row to kick off the campaign. The Eagles’ odds of winning the NFC have continued to be bet down over the last week from +320 to +300.

3. Dallas Cowboys +450 (Last week: +470)

There’s much to like about the Dallas Cowboys on both sides of the football. They bounced back in Week 4 against the New England Patriots after a difficult Week 3 showing, and their work will get more challenging for them when they visit the San Francisco 49ers in Week 5. The Cowboys’ odds of winning the NFC have risen slightly over the last week from +470 to +450.

4. Detroit Lions +850 (Last week: +850)

The Detroit Lions have picked up three wins in their first four games. They knocked off the Kansas City Chiefs, Atlanta Falcons, and most recently, the Green Bay Packers in Week 4 on Thursday Night Football. Over the last week of action, the Lions’ odds of winning the NFC have held firm at +850.

5. Seattle Seahawks +1800 (Last week: +2000)

The Seattle Seahawks struggled in Week 1 against the Los Angeles Rams but have since picked up three wins in a row, beating the Detroit Lions, Carolina Panthers, and New York Giants. With that, the Seahawk’s odds of winning the NFC have continued rising from +2000 to +1800.

6. New Orleans Saints +2000 (Last week: +1500)

After signing quarterback Derek Carr, the New Orleans Saints were considered the favorites to win the NFC South. The Saints haven’t looked like an offense that’s very in sync through four weeks, though, leading to their NFC odds falling from +1500 to +2000.

7. (Tie) Green Bay Packers +2300 (Last week: +2600)

It wasn’t a positive showing from the Green Bay Packers on Thursday Night Football in Week 4, where they dropped a divisional matchup to the Detroit Lions. Still, there have been some positive early signs with this group, and they’ve seen their odds of winning the NFC bet down from +2600 to +2300.

7. (Tie) Minnesota Vikings +2300 (Last week: +3000)

It was surprising to see the Minnesota Vikings dominate the NFC North last season, but that same luck hasn’t transpired through four games, as they’ve managed to pick up just one win. Still, after getting on the board last week, they’ve seen their NFC odds rise from +3000 to +2300.

9. (Tie) Tampa Bay Buccaneers +2800 (Last week: +3300)

Expectations for the Buccaneers with Baker Mayfield as QB1 weren’t high, but they’ve shown some positive trends early on. The Bucs are 3-1 and sit atop the NFC South, leading to their odds of winning the NFC rising from +3300 to +2800.

9. (Tie) Atlanta Falcons +2800 (Last week: +1800)

The Atlanta Falcons operate as a run-first offense under head coach Arthur Smith. Still, the Falcons couldn’t move the football against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London and lost their second in a row. With that, the Falcons’ odds of winning the NFC fell from +1800 to +2800.

Team Odds San Francisco 49ers 240 Philadelphia Eagles 300 Dallas Cowboys 450 Detroit Lions 850 Seattle Seahawks 1800 New Orleans Saints 2000 Green Bay Packers 2300 Minnesota Vikings 2300 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2800 Atlanta Falcons 2800 Los Angeles Rams 5000 Washington Commanders 7000 New York Giants 10000 Chicago Bears 13000 Carolina Panthers 15000 Arizona Cardinals 23000

