NFL Super Bowl Odds Power Rankings: 49ers, Bills Bet Down

The Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers have looked the part of Super Bowl contenders early in the year. Which other teams are in the conversation?

1. (Tie) Kansas City Chiefs +550 (Last week: +600)

It wasn’t a prototypical performance for the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football against the New York Jets, which saw Patrick Mahomes turn the ball over multiple times. Still, the Chiefs came out with the road victory and saw their Super Bowl odds rise from +600 to +550.

1. (Tie) San Francisco 49ers +550 (Last week: +600)

The San Francisco 49ers have looked the part of a prime Super Bowl contender through four weeks, outscoring their opponents 125-58. With a 4-0 start for the 49ers, they’ve seen their Super Bowl odds bet down again from +600 to +550.

3. Philadelphia Eagles +650 (Last week: +700)

The reigning NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles showed some offensive growth in Week 4 and snuck away with an overtime victory over the Washington Commanders. The Eagles saw their Super Bowl odds rise slightly from +700 to +650 over the last week.

4. Buffalo Bills +700 (Last week: +950)

There was much to like about the Buffalo Bills in Week 4, who stopped the hype train that was the Miami Dolphins. The Bills made a statement at home and sit on top of the AFC East, which saw their Super Bowl odds bet down from +950 to +700.

5. Dallas Cowboys +850 (Last week: +1000)

Week 4 saw the Dallas Cowboys rebound nicely after being upset by the Arizona Cardinals in Week 3. The Cowboys blew out the New England Patriots at home and saw their Super Bowl odds rise from +1000 to +850 over the last week.

6. Baltimore Ravens +1200 (Last week: +1300)

The Baltimore Ravens bounced back nicely after a disappointing Week 3 showing and thumped the Cleveland Browns in Week 4. With the Ravens sitting on top of the AFC North at 3-1, they’ve seen their Super Bowl odds bet down from +1300 to +1200.

7. Miami Dolphins +1300 (Last week: +1000)

The Miami Dolphins could not replicate their performance against the Denver Broncos and were blown out on the road in Week 4 against the Buffalo Bills. The Dolphins saw their Super Bowl odds dip from +1000 to +1300.

8. Detroit Lions +2000 (Last week: +2200)

With a big statement road victory over the Green Bay Packers on Thursday Night Football, the Detroit Lions look like a real contender. The Lions saw their Super Bowl odds rise from +2200 to +2000 over the last week.

9. (Tie) Los Angeles Chargers +2800 (Last week: Unranked in Top Ten)

It was a difficult start to the year for the Los Angeles Chargers, but they’ve bounced back with two victories in a row to sit at .500. The Chargers climbed back into the top ten and now boast +2800 Super Bowl odds.

9. (Tie) Cleveland Browns +2800 (Last week: +2400)

After it was announced on Sunday morning that Deshaun Watson could not start against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 4, the Cleveland Browns were in trouble. The Browns were spanked by their division rival but still hung around in the top ten despite seeing their Super Bowl odds drop from +2400 to +2800.

Team Odds Kansas City Chiefs 550 San Francisco 49ers 550 Philadelphia Eagles 650 Buffalo Bills 700 Dallas Cowboys 850 Baltimore Ravens 1200 Miami Dolphins 1300 Detroit Lions 2000 Los Angeles Chargers 2800 Cincinnati Bengals 2800 Cleveland Browns 3000 Jacksonville Jaguars 3300 New Orleans Saints 4300 Minnesota Vikings 5000 Green Bay Packers 5500 Seattle Seahawks 5500 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 6500 Tennessee Titans 7000 Los Angeles Rams 7500 Atlanta Falcons 8000 Pittsburgh Steelers 9000 Washington Commanders 10000 New England Patriots 10000 Houston Texans 13000 New York Jets 13000 Indianapolis Colts 13000 New York Giants 13000 Denver Broncos 15000 Las Vegas Raiders 28000 Chicago Bears 55000 Carolina Panthers 55000 Arizona Cardinals 55000

