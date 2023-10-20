NFL Week 7 Picks: Fading Patriots Vs. Bills In Best-Bet Parlay

The Buffalo Bills have proven susceptible to close games against lesser opponents. But we’re not of the belief that will be the case in Week 7.

And that’s because they’re facing Mac Jones and the New England Patriots.

New England has dropped three straight games with their latest two losses against opponents (New Orleans Saints, Las Vegas Raiders) not at the same stratosphere as Buffalo. The Patriots rank dead last in points per possession and turnover differential (minus-8) and 31st in total scoring.

The Bills are an 8.5-point favorite entering the contest at Gillette Stadium. The Patriots have not been that large of a home underdog since Tom Brady made his debut, per ESPN. New England has failed to cover in nine straight games as an underdog and Jones is 0-12 against the spread as an underdog in his career.

All told it’s why the Bills are among our three picks in our NFL Week 7 best-bet parlay. Betting lines and prices courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook, which are also shared on NESNBets.com live odds page.

(-8.5) Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots

The fact Buffalo is more than a touchdown favorite in New England proves how the Patriots have fallen. New England’s offensive line continues to be in shambles with Jones turning the ball over nine times this season (seven interceptions). The Bills’ defensive line could feast in this spot. Buffalo has won four straight against New England and the Bills’ six victories in the last seven games have come by an average margin of 17 points, as pointed out in NESN’s “The Spread” picks.

(-3) Los Angeles Rams vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

There is something to be said about the underdog Steelers during Mike Tomlin’s tenure. And there is something to be said about Pittsburgh coming off its Week 6 bye. But LA still feels a cut given Pittsburgh’s offensive struggles, and Cooper Kupp looked perfectly fine in his season debut (seven catches, 148 yards, touchdown) last Sunday.

(+3) Detroit Lions at Baltimore Ravens

The Lions have looked like one of the best teams in the NFL through six weeks. So regardless they’re going on the road against a team that figures to contend for a playoff berth, we’re going to back Dan Campbell’s team. Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and quarterback Jared Goff are clicking with their Over 20.5 points an enticing bet, as well.

Payout: 1 unit to win 5.6

To date: 15-8 (Down 6 units)