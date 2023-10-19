NFL Week 7 TNF Showdown: Saints vs. Jaguars Betting Insights

As Week 7 of the NFL season is upon us, all eyes are on tonight’s matchup between the New Orleans Saints and the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Big Easy. With the game’s betting odds nearing a pick ’em situation, the Saints stand at -112 on the money line, while the Jaguars are close behind at -104.

However, if there’s one approach to betting on these unpredictable Thursday night clashes, it’s focusing on the unders. It’s been observed over time that even when coaches and teams have the chance to plan meticulously, and script plays, Thursday night games remain notably lackluster. Considering the under for the first half might be a strategy worth exploring for bettors.

But what adds another layer of complexity to this matchup is the uncertainty surrounding Trevor Lawrence, the Jaguars’ star quarterback. With Jacksonville currently on a three-game winning streak and holding first place in the AFC South, this is an inopportune moment to deal with such a dilemma. Lawrence’s mobility has been a topic of concern throughout the season, especially given Jacksonville’s struggle to shield him from the pass rush. The Jaguars could face a significant challenge if Lawrence is even less mobile due to injury.

With this in mind, it wouldn’t be surprising if bettors operate under the assumption that C.J. Beathard might be the starting quarterback, sidelining Lawrence for the game. Regardless of who’s under center for the Jaguars, the consensus is that the game might not witness a high-scoring first half. Betting odds currently don’t foresee the game surpassing the 20.5 first-half total. The overall expectation is that the match might not see more than three touchdowns in the initial half nor exceed a 40.5 points total for the entire game.

As Week 7 kicks off, it might be prudent for bettors to exercise caution and base their bets on tangible data and recent team performances. Whether you’re rooting for the Saints the Jaguars, or just looking for a thrilling game, tonight’s clash promises to be a nail-biter.

