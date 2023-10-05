NFL's Best: Where Do the Cowboys Stand in the Elite Debate? by SportsGrid 1 Hour Ago

The Dallas Cowboys are making waves in the NFL this season, boasting a 3-1 record. They’ve shown dominance in three matchups, overpowering their opponents with sheer talent and strategy. Yet, the lingering question remains after their stunning upset at the hands of the Cardinals: Can the Cowboys stand tall among the league’s best?

Many were taken aback when the Cowboys suffered a 12-point loss to the Cardinals, especially when they entered the game as a 12.5-point favorite. It posed an important question: Can the Cowboys beat the best, given they’ve shown they can occasionally slip against unexpected challengers?

Based on talent alone, the answer is a resounding yes. The Cowboys possess a formidable defensive duo in DeMarcus Lawrence and Micah Parsons. As two of the most elite pass rushers in the game, their ability to collapse defenses from the outside gives Dallas a chance against any team. On the offensive side, players like Tony Pollard and Ceedee Lamb are sensational. Their dynamic plays consistently light up the field, proving that the Cowboys have depth in their offensive and defensive lines.

The landscape of the NFL is a mix of the elite and the average. In the ongoing discourse around which teams genuinely belong to the top tier in the NFC and the AFC, the Cowboys are still very much in the conversation. The reason? Talent. If they maintain their form, remain disciplined, and play good football, especially in crucial games, they can compete with the top echelon of teams.

The real litmus test for the Cowboys is on the horizon. Sunday night’s game against the San Francisco 49ers will be a decisive measuring stick for analysts, fans, and competitors. The outcome will undeniably shape opinions and clarify where the Cowboys stand in the competitive NFL hierarchy. Betting odds and statistics aside, one thing is sure: the Cowboys have the potential to be among the NFL’s elite, whether they realize that potential is something we eagerly await to see.

