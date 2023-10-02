NL Wild Card Series Matchups: Marlins and D-backs Look to Upset Phillies and Brewers by SportsGrid 3 Hours Ago

As October dawns upon us, so does the electricity of playoff baseball. The Wild Card matchups are set and promise nothing short of thrilling MLB encounters.

In the National League showdown, the Milwaukee Brewers are set to host the Arizona Diamondbacks at 7:00 Eastern on Tuesday. The Brewers’ star pitcher, Corbin Burnes, is all set to duel with the Diamondbacks’ Brandon Pfaadt. With the moneyline tilting in the Brewers’ favor at -190 and the Diamondbacks trailing at +155, it’s evident where the punters’ faith lies. The underlying narrative is the Brewers’ sheer dominance in the regular season. But as history has shown, playoff baseball can be unpredictable.

Then there’s the intriguing matchup between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Miami Marlins. The Phillies have entrusted their ace, Zack Wheeler, to lead the charge in game one. Meanwhile, the Marlins have taken a gamble by choosing Jesus Luzardo. Interestingly, Luzardo pitched just a few days ago, making this a bold decision by the Marlins. The moneyline favors the Phillies at -165, with the Marlins trailing at +140. And the stakes couldn’t be higher, with both games carrying a total of 7.5.

Betting trends clearly indicate a leaning towards the Brewers, given Burnes’s fantastic season, with many willing to lay the run and a half at +115 for the game’s outcome. The Diamondbacks are seen as the underdogs but remain a strong contender in the series.

As for the Phillies-Marlins matchup, the question remains: Is the Marlins’ decision to go with Luzardo so soon a masterstroke or a miscalculation? Punters favor the Phillies, especially with the attractive price of +130 on the run line.

The news from the Diamondbacks camp suggests a change in their pitching order for games two and three, with Zac Gallen and Merrill Kelly being their weapons of choice. The choices for these matches signal the high stakes and the depth of strategy at play.

October baseball promises drama, excitement, and high stakes. Buckle up, for the ride is about to get wild.

