Offensive Drought Expected Between Saints and Patriots

Sunday’s matchup in Foxborough could be reminiscent of old-school, hard-nosed football. Don’t expect the scoreboard to light up like a Christmas tree when the New Orleans Saints take on the New England Patriots.

Recent Trends

The Saints have notably trended towards lower-scoring games lately, having played 13 of their last 14 games to an under. Even more impressively (or perhaps worryingly for their fans), they’re the only team to have all their games this season go under. It’s a trend that’s hard to ignore, especially when betting lines are concerned. As the Saints stand as a one-point favorite on the road, the money line sits at minus 110 for New Orleans, while New England is slightly behind at -106. The total is set at a modest 39.5.

The questions on everyone’s mind: Where will the points come from? And how are both teams strategizing for this matchup?

Running Game Concerns

One clear answer is that neither team should rely heavily on their ground game. Averaging a mere 3.5 yards per carry isn’t exactly the stuff of legends. But if running the ball isn’t an option, should we expect an aerial attack? Maybe not.

Underwhelming Offenses

Last week’s performances from both teams weren’t anything to write home about. The Saints failed to impress, and the Patriots’ offensive display could be generously described as “lacking.” The direction can only go up from such a low, but surpassing the points total seems a tall order. There’s growing skepticism around the New England offense and its young quarterback, Mac Jones. The Saints’ defense, which has held its own this season, will likely exacerbate New England’s struggles.

Looking For A Spark

For the Saints, eyes will be on Derek Carr. After a subdued performance in his last outing, fans and analysts alike are eager to see if he can find his rhythm. In more positive news for the Saints, Alvin Kamara made a promising return last week. With competent wide receivers and a running back at Carr’s disposal, the hope is for a rejuvenated Saints’ passing game.

Final Thoughts

All signs point towards a low-scoring, gritty game this Sunday afternoon. While many hope that the New Orleans offense, under the guidance of Derek Carr, finds its stride, the start of this NFL season hasn’t inspired much confidence in either team. The only thing certain? Expect a battle in Foxborough.

