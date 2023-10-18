Phillies’ October Surge: How They’re Dominating the NL

The Philadelphia Phillies are on a tear, and there’s no denying it. Their recent performance, primarily in Citizens Bank Park, has been a testament to their exceptional form. The question we all ask is: What are they doing so right?

The Phillies have turned to the home run ball with a vengeance. With players like Kyle Schwarber, Nick Castellanos, and Bryce Harper in their lineup, they’re effortlessly sending balls over the fence, diminishing the need for small ball or tactical strategies like bunting.

Adding to their edge, the team can rely on two aces: Zack Wheeler and Aaron Nola. These starters set the stage in the series, making it impossible for the opposition to find footing. And once the Philadelphia crowd gets behind their team, the environment becomes even more challenging for any visiting team.

The Arizona Diamondbacks are finding the going tough. While they utilized Zac Gallen and Merrill Kelly in their starting lineup, the Phillies’ formidable lineup has been too much to handle. Many wonder if the Diamondbacks should have altered their strategy, considering their performance in Philadelphia.

For context, the Braves did manage to get ahead in one game with a 1-0 lead, but a solo homer from Castellanos promptly negated it. This highlights the teams’ uphill battle when playing the Phillies in their home.

As we shift our focus to the Diamondbacks’ Game 3 strategy, all eyes are on Brandon Pfaadt, who’s expected to pitch next. It’s essential to note that, by the end of the regular season, the Diamondbacks still had Zach Davies in their rotation with an ERA of 7.00, highlighting their lack of depth.

One can’t help but speculate if the Diamondbacks might have had a better chance if they had changed their approach. Would they have been better off reserving their aces for games in Arizona, given Gallen’s home game record? It’s a radical proposition, and no team would intentionally “punt” a playoff game. Yet, the feeling is hard to shake, especially given the Phillies’ overwhelming dominance.

NLCS Betting Odds:

Philadelphia Phillies : -1000

: -1000 Arizona Diamondbacks: +640

Regardless of the strategy, the NLCS feels tilted in the Phillies’ favor, making them the top pick for many. While the Diamondbacks can hope to salvage a game or two, the Phillies have this series in the bag. With back-to-back wins at the bank, the momentum is firmly with Philadelphia.

