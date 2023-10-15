Raiders’ Jakobi Meyers is Undervalued vs. Pats in Week 6

The glittering lights of Las Vegas have seen a lot of stars, but this NFL season, one star is shining brighter than most for the Raiders. Jakobi Meyers, a wide receiver with undeniable talent, is turning heads in the fantasy football community. If you’re a fantasy manager seeking some insights into the Raiders’ assets, dive into this article.

Dolphins’ Jaylen Waddle is a High-Upside WR in Week 6

Jakobi Meyers: The Target Magnet

Meyers is not just another name in the Las Vegas Raiders roster; he is rapidly becoming their primary receiving option.

Target Galore: A Consistent Fantasy Option

The numbers don’t lie. With games that see Meyers receiving 10 to 12 targets, he’s proving to be a vital piece in the Raiders’ offense. Despite a dip in targets in a game where he was injured, Meyers bounced back with ten targets against Green Bay, underscoring his resilience and reliability.

Analyzing the Patriots Defense: Meyers’ Chance to Shine

Facing the New England Patriots may have once been a daunting task, but their defense isn’t what it used to be.

The Diminished Patriots Secondary

The Patriots’ past defense has been riddled with injuries, and the impact is evident. The loss of key players, paired with the lackluster performance of J.C. Jackson post-knee surgery, paints a promising picture for Meyers and the Raiders’ passing game.

The Missing Pass Rush

With Matthew Judon out and the Patriots’ overall inability to effectively rush the quarterback, there’s ample opportunity for the Raiders’ aerial attack to thrive.

Meyers vs. The World: A Stellar Price Point

When we dive into the world of daily fantasy sports, pricing is everything. With Meyers priced at $6,700 on FanDuel and a bargain at $5,800 on DK, he presents an enticing option for fantasy managers.

The Garoppolo Connection

Jimmy Garoppolo has two leading men in his sights: Davante Adams and Meyers. With Meyers being the more affordable choice, he’s poised for a breakout game, especially considering the matchup against a weakened Patriots defense.

Final Take: Seizing the Opportunity

It’s not about the revenge narratives or past glories; it’s about recognizing talent and seizing opportunities. Jakobi Meyers is the man of the moment for the Las Vegas Raiders. For fantasy managers looking for consistent targets and promising matchups, Meyers is a gem waiting to be unearthed in the DFS landscape. Don’t sleep on this Raider; he might just be your ticket to fantasy gold.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.