Rangers Stay Perfect on Road, Take Down D-Backs in Game 3

In downtown Phoenix last night, the MLB World Series showcased a clash in the desert between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Texas Rangers in Game 3.

The Rangers seized a 2-1 series lead with a 3-1 victory in Game 3, scoring all three runs in the third inning. Marcus Semien came up clutch with an RBI single, setting the stage for Corey Seeger, who launched a towering 421-foot two-run homer. That homer made all the difference in the game as the Diamondbacks struggled to mount a comeback.

The Rangers continued their impressive road record, extending it to a perfect 9-0 during this October run. Despite the Diamondbacks hoping for a pitching advantage, it was clear that the Rangers had other plans. Max Scherzer may have been a surprise choice for Game 3, but the Rangers showed they were up to the challenge despite him exiting early with an injury.

Today, both teams appear to be relying on their bullpens, as it looks like a bullpen-centric matchup. The Diamondbacks missed a golden opportunity to seize the lead and apply pressure to Texas. However, the Rangers seem to thrive under pressure on the road, as evidenced by their Game 3 victory.

The Diamondbacks had two legitimate RBI opportunities, primarily from Ketel Marte and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. While they had limited at-bats with runners in scoring position, the execution fell short. Playoff baseball was on full display with this lower-scoring game, emphasizing the importance of every run.

Credit goes to the Texas Rangers and their experienced manager, Bruce Bochy, for adapting to different situations. The Diamondbacks had been hot at the plate leading up to this game, but Texas effectively shut them down.

As the series continues, both teams will need to adapt and execute their game plans effectively. With the Rangers holding a series lead, the Diamondbacks must respond if they want to bring the World Series championship home to Arizona.

