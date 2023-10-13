Ravens’ Aerial Attack: Bank on Zay Flowers Against Titans

In the ever-evolving NFL landscape, understanding the strengths and weaknesses of each team can offer a significant edge, especially when it comes to betting odds. This week’s matchup between the Baltimore Ravens and the Tennessee Titans presents a fascinating chess match with strategic implications.

Have all the intel you need? Free actionable info is one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.

Lamar Jackson has shown some distinct tendencies, particularly when facing man and zone coverages. Diving into the numbers, the Ravens have struggled against man coverage this year, ranking 30th in EPA per attempt. On the flip side, against zone coverage, they’ve been considerably more efficient, slotting in at tenth in EPA per attempt.

Here’s where the plot thickens: the Tennessee Titans employ the seventh-highest frequency of zone coverage in the NFL. Given the Ravens’ relative success against the zone, expect them to capitalize, particularly with long throws downfield.

But that’s not the only potential avenue of success for the Ravens. Their ground game might find more room than anticipated. A key player on the Titans’ defensive line, Teair Tart, might be sidelined for another week. His absence was keenly felt in the Titans’ previous outing against the Indianapolis Colts, with the Colts exploiting gaps in what is usually a staunch Titans run defense. Should he remain out, the Ravens’ rushing offense could be in for a treat.

Switching to the aerial assault, Zay Flowers stands out as a potential game-changer. The Titans’ secondary has consistently displayed a particular vulnerability this season. They’ve allowed every team’s No. 1 wide receiver to record a reception of at least 27 yards. In some cases, not just one but two receivers have achieved this mark. Their only saving grace came against the Cincinnati Bengals, with Joe Burrow opting for shorter throws, averaging just 3.6 air yards per attempt to threats like Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.

With this backdrop, Flowers seems primed for a standout performance. Betting enthusiasts should pay close attention: Flowers is expected to surpass his longest reception mark set at 21.5 yards easily.

Given these factors, the Baltimore Ravens seem poised to light up the scoreboard. For those looking to place bets, consider diving deeper into these stats and matchups for the best odds.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.